Huge Trials of Osiris changes are great news for solo Destiny 2 players

Destiny 2’s Trials Labs is back, bringing Guardians a whole new way to experience Trials of Osiris — and after weeks of player demands, it’s finally aimed at those wanting to play the iconic mode solo.

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris mode has long been the pinnacle of the game’s PvP modes, offering the sweatiest, toughest combat but the sweetest rewards. The game’s current season, Season of the Lost, has made the mode much more accessible, too, by adding matchmaking and other quality of life improvements ahead of the Witch Queen expansion.

Trials Labs, Bungie’s way of tweaking the Trials of Osiris experience, has been adding fresh wrinkles to the experience, and this week’s one is perfect for players that don’t have others to play with, or who prefer to adventure alone.

Trials offers bonus rewards for solos

As per Bungie’s weekly blog post, players jumping into the “Freelance: Trials Lab” playlist will earn double Trials of Osiris reputation.

“If you’re rounding out your Trials specific armor collection or aiming for a good roll on any of the weapons that Trials has to offer, this is a great weekend to jam out some rep,” the blog explains.

For the uninitiated, the Freelance playlist prevents anyone from entering if they’re in a Fireteam. This means that you won’t come up against pre-made squads like you would in the standard Trials of Osiris mode, so you’re on a more equal footing in terms of being able to communicate with teammates. The mode has been around for a while, but the addition of double Trials reputation is a big win for those that have felt frozen out by Trials of Osiris’ reliance on squads.

Trials reputation is used to earn new items from Saint-14, the mode’s vendor, and if players are still looking to fill out their collection of weapons and armor, or are looking for better rolls on ones they already have, there’s never been a better time to pick up a Trials Passage and go to work.

As Bungie’s blog also notes, there’s a weekly challenge that happens to nicely line up with this Trials Lab, too. “Trial by Firing Squad” requires 20 round wins over the course of the weekend, and will earn players XP for their season pass, Bright Dust to spend on cosmetics, and the Reed’s Regret Linear Fusion Rifle.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to find out why fans are upset about Bungie’s approach to dungeons, as well as our thoughts on whether it could be time for the game to switch to a monthly subscription fee.