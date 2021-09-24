Destiny 2 Trials Labs explained: September 24 Capture Zone guide

Trials Labs are now upon us in Destiny 2, with Bungie’s experimental Trials of Osiris playlist letting Guardians in on a few early tests. From how it all works to a rundown on the currently active mode, here’s everything there is to know.

Bungie has opened the floodgates for experimentation in Destiny 2 as Trials Labs has arrived in the popular FPS title.

While Labs was once a testing ground for new Crucible ideas, it now serves exclusively as an experimental Trials of Osiris playlist. Destiny 2 players will be dropping into some truly unique modes that may never see the light of day in regular Trials.

Advertisement

If you’re unsure how Trials Labs works or just looking for an explainer on this week’s test, we’ve got you covered below.

What is Trials Labs in Destiny 2?

Trials Labs serves as a way for Bungie to include the Destiny 2 player base in new experiments. This everchanging playlist provides new gameplay experiences with bold changes to the core Trials experience.

While none of these adjustments are guaranteed to reach the standard version, they allow Bungie to get some immediate feedback with the full Destiny community getting in on the action.

These experimental Trials Labs overtake regular Trials of Osiris in a given week, meaning all players will have to test out the new variant or simply go without their Trials fix for that cycle.

Advertisement

September 24 Trials Labs: Capture Zone

Capture Zone replaces the standard Trials of Osiris playlist this week in Destiny 2. As the first Trials Labs of Season 15, Bungie is keeping things fairly simple to start with.

Capture Zone is still an elimination-based mode, so claiming kills works just the same as in regular Trials. The differences here focus on the objective itself.

Rather than having to kill all enemies to win, Capture Zone spawns an objective 30 seconds into each round. Even if all players are still standing, capturing this zone will give you a quick and easy round win.

This objective changes its location with each round, forcing you to mix up your strategies. Though rest assured, a handy marker on your HUD will give you the heads up on the new zone in each round.

Advertisement

Trials Labs is set to shake things up every so often in Destiny 2, as Bungie continues to refine the competitive multiplayer experience.

Read more: Halo and Destiny creators Bungie working on a brand new game series

As always, the regular Trials of Osiris experience will be rotated in and out alongside these experimental options. Be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest Trials Labs variations.