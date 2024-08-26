Destiny 2 Titans demand rework of “pointless” ability that’s hardly used

The Titan class ability has been dubbed “pointless” in Destiny 2’s PvE sandbox, and players have demanded a rework to boost its relevancy.

Ever since the release of Destiny 2, Titans have often ended up on the wrong side of Bungie’s nerfs. While Hunters and Warlocks have received the best abilities and Exotics, Titans typically have fewer options to choose from. Even the handful of meta choices that do exist end up getting nerfed, with Synthoceps being one high-profile victim.

As such, players have expressed their disappointment about the Titan Barricade Shield, claiming that it’s a “pointless wall” with no helpful effects. The problem with Titan Shield is that it does not offer any extra utility and is too fragile to do its intended job – blocking incoming damage.

Raising their concerns on Reddit, players demanded buffs to fix the problem. One such player commented, “It needs to stop AoE attacks,” referencing the tendency to end up dying to splash damage even if you have a Shield raised.

Another user expressed their disappointment surrounding this ability, adding, “I am hoping they completely rework Barricade.”

In contrast, every Hunter dodge offers something special, be it buffs, auto-reload, or survivability. In the case of Warlocks, the rift either provides a boost to damage or on-the-spot healing. There are even builds where Warlock Rift activates powerful aspects, like Child of the Old Gods, making it critical to how some meta builds play.

However, in the case of Titans, the Barricade Shield neither provides safety nor any buffs. While Void Barricade provides an Overshield and Strand Barricade suspends enemies, they both only last for a short duration.

Barricades can even be detrimental. If deployed during boss DPS, players are likely to hit it with their Rocket Launchers or Heavy GLs and end up dying.

You may often see PvP players expressing complaints that Titan Barricades are ruining Trials of Osiris. Now, it is true that Titan Barricades are decent in PvP, especially when it comes to zone control. However, they are severely underpowered in PvE and need immediate buffs to prevent Titan from losing its edge further.

