Destiny 2 Titans could soon dominate PvP with this oppressive Aspect

After Radiant Dance Machines were nerfed in Update 8.2.0.1, Destiny 2 players have been eyeing up the next big PvP meta, and one particular subclass looks to be a prime candidate.

Arc Titans are in pole position to become meta in PvP, with Storm’s Keep being the main reason. Added in Episode Heresy, this new Aspect grants Bolt Charge stacks for standing behind a Barricade, with these stacks then being discharged by dealing any damage – either with your weapon or an ability.

While this is powerful in PvE, it’s in the Crucible where it has the most potential. With this Aspect equipped, Titans can sit behind a Rally Barricade, get Bolt Charge stacks, and then fire off these stacks as soon as an enemy appears.

You’ll also want to use the Flashover perk from the seasonal artifact. This doubles the damage dealt by Bolt Charge strikes in PvP, which is really why this Aspect is so strong in the first place. Even without this, Bolt Charge has a good chance to kill, but it’s almost guaranteed with it.

If you come across an enemy Guardian or even a full team playing defensively, Storm’s Keep can feel oppressive. After all, if you step into their sights, there’s a good chance you’ll be shocked to death. Thankfully, there are some counters that might keep it from becoming meta.

How can you counter Storm’s Keep?

The biggest weakness of Storm’s Keep is that Bolt Charge has a short delay before striking. This gives you a chance to evade the damage before it hits, so all you have to do is make sure you stay on the move.

Something else to consider is that this new Aspect requires a barricade to be placed. Whenever this ability is on cooldown, an opposing Arc Titan will not be able to take advantage of it, giving you an opportunity to strike.

Perhaps the most obvious weakness of Storm’s Keep is that it requires the user to be stationary. The moment you leave the safety of your barricade, all of those precious Bolt Charge stacks become useless. Given this, you’ll want to play fast and push objectives early to force opposing Titans to adapt.

These tips may be useful for higher-skill players but are unlikely to used by casual players. As such, there’s a good chance Storm’s Keep will dominate The Crucible in the near future, and all we can do is hope the inevitable nerfs don’t ruin it in PvE too.