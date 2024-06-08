Destiny 2 The Journey Ahead: How to watch, date & time

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has offered a spectacular opening salvo as Guardians finally take on The Witness inside the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Now, Bungie has announced The Journey Ahead, a live stream that will outline the game’s next year.

The Final Shape was released on June 4, and the first few days have proved immensely successful for the developer. The game’s campaign has drawn near-universal praise as teams prepared for the arrival of the expansion’s first raid.

Equally, the Race to World First that followed has been an all-time classic. Team Parabellum was the first to push The Witness back to the Monolith, and they were the only fireteam to progress through the entire raid in the first 24 hours.

With so much going on, it’s difficult to see what could possibly come next. Fortunately, the Destiny 2 community won’t have to wait long to find out, so here’s everything you need to know about watching The Journey Ahead live stream.

Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead will take place on June 10 at 9 am PT.

If you live elsewhere in the world, here are the times you need to know:

US East : 12 pm ET

: 12 pm ET UK: 5 pm BST

5 pm BST Central Europe: 6pm CEST

6pm CEST Australia: 3 am AEST

How to watch Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead

You can watch Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead on the game’s official YouTube channel on June 10.

What is being confirmed in Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead

What exactly Bungie is announcing for the future of Destiny 2 is unclear, as the dust continues to settle after the first raid completion. We do know it will lay out the next year, but it’s hard to say what the next year will hold considering that The Final Shape is the last expansion.

Rumors have started to swirl on the possible announcement of Destiny 3, though the factual foundation for this is thin at the time of writing.