Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine: How to solve The Cunning Test chest puzzle

The new weekly quest has Destiny 2 players stumped with it introducing a puzzle that is a little tricky. To help you we’ve put together this quick guide on how to complete The Cunning Test chest puzzle in Destiny 2’s The Imbaru Engine misson.

For week 5 of Season of the Witch, a new story mission was released called The Imbaru Engine. It requires players to explore a hidden chamber located far above the Altars of Summoning and unveil its secrets.

This involves a chest puzzle that the game doesn’t give you too many clues to solve. It can be somewhat confusing given the lack of guidance so we’ve made a guide to point you in the right direction.

Here’s how to complete The Imbaru Engine mission’s The Cunning Test chest puzzle in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to complete The Imbaru Engine chest puzzle

The Cunning Test puzzle requires players to identify the correct Hive Rune and then open chests that match that symbol.

For all three sections, the correct Hive Rune symbol is the Star sometimes described as an X with a plus overlaying it.

Bungie You have to find all six chests that match with the X Hive Rune symbol seen above. Some Runes will point in the direction of their corresponding chest.

Here are all the steps required to complete Destiny 2’s The Cunning Test in Imbaru Engine:

In the first section, there will be two chests. Loot the chest with the Star Symbol pointing to it .

. The second section will require you to jump up to an elevated platform. Here there will be three chests, loot the two chests that have the Star Symbols next to them.

next to them. The final section is more involved with several chests being randomly scattered around the room. The symbols can be found either nearby, behind, or pointing to the chest they are linked to. Parkour around to find each star symbol and loot the linked chests.

Once all six chests have been looted you will have successfully completed the puzzle as well as the Mist and Mysteries seasonal challenge and The Mother Morph secret triumph.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Imbaru Engine’s The Cunning Test puzzle in Destiny 2. For more useful guides consider checking out some of our other content:

