Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine: How to solve Strength Test puzzle

The weekly quest continues with another puzzle for players to figure out. This one’s a little more complicated than the last so we’ve put together this Destiny 2 guide on how to complete the Strength Test puzzle and part the mists in The Imbaru Engine to help you out.

Week 5 of The Bladed Path saw players faced with the first real puzzle of the Season of the Witch’s seasonal quest. Named The Cunning Test, it required some strategic thinking to find the correct chests.

Now we’ve arrived at Week 6 and another puzzle is here. This one’s a little harder and involves figuring out some tricky patterns. To help you we’ve put together this guide to make completing The Strength Test a simple task.

Destiny 2: How to complete The Imbaru Engine Strength Test & Part the Mists objective

To complete The Strength Test you’ll first need to collect the Gift of Strength minor arcana card. It can be found hidden on the right side of the room with three portals near the end of Savathun’s Spire.

Also, you’ll need to have begun Week 6 of The Bladed Path seasonal quest on whatever character you are playing.

Bungie The Gift of Strength minor Arcana Card is found hidden in the Savathun’s Spire seasonal activity.

Once the Arcana Card has been acquired you’ll need to do the following:

Go to The Imbaru Engine and complete The Cunning Test puzzle as done in Week 5. Check out our dedicated guide for more information.

Head to the sealed door near The Cunning Test’s first two chests and interact with it to ‘proceed through the Imbaru Engine’.

Head through the left passage and proceed, dodging the traps on the way. Go up the Grav Lift at the end of the passage. After ascending, go through the door on the same side where the Grav Lift dropped you off. A quest marker should appear letting you start the puzzle.

Reveal footsteps by gaining Deepsight Vision. These footsteps will lead you to the first Knight. Defeat the Knight and then follow the pointed Rune’s direction to find the next two Knights you’ll want to take out.

After defeating three Knights head to the neighboring room and shoot the closest Cursed Thrall. From here on out you’ll need to kill the Hive two plates away rather than one. For example, in this room, you’d skip the Knight the Thrall’s Rune Plate points at and instead take out the Cursed Thrall that follows.

Follow this pattern defeating the correct Cursed Thrall until the puzzle is complete.

Those who prefer a visual guide can check out our video below which walks you through the puzzle step by step:

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete The Strength Test and part the mists in The Imbaru Engine. Consider checking out some of our other Destiny 2 content for more tips & tricks:

