Destiny 2 The Imbaru Engine: How to solve Navigation Test puzzle

The weekly quest continues yet again and with it comes another test for Guardians to overcome. Here’s how to complete Destiny 2’s Navigation Test puzzle in The Imbaru Engine and further progress the seasonal quest.

Week 8 of The Bladed Path has introduced yet another puzzle with this being a test of your ability to match and navigate through the correct mirrors.

It isn’t as difficult or as dangerous as the previous Strength Test but it can still be confusing as Destiny doesn’t attempt to explain how the puzzle works. To help you solve The Navigation Test we’ve put together this guide on how to complete it.

Destiny 2: How to complete The Imbaru Engine’s Navigation Test

To complete the Navigation Test you’ll first need to collect the Gift of Navigation arcana card. It can be found by destroying the large crystal held by a statue in the Altars of Summoning activity.

Also, you’ll need to have reached Week 8 (Step 47) of The Bladed Path seasonal quest on whatever character you are playing.

Bungie The Gift of Navigation arcana card can be acquired by breaking the crystal held by a statue in Altars of Summoning.

Once the Arcana Card has been acquired you’ll need to do the following:

Go to The Imbaru Engine and complete The Cunning Test puzzle as done in Week 5. Check out our dedicated guide for more information.

Afterward, continue through The Imbaru Engine until you reach the grav lift that leads to The Strength Test. Ascend it as done in Week 6 but this time head through the door to the right of The Strength Test and open it with your newly acquired Arcana Card.

Proceed past the next few traps and up a second grav lift that will lead you straight to the Navigation Test.

The Navigation Test puzzle requires you to look at the Hive Rune on the door you first entered through and shoot the matching Rune on the seven doors in front of you. The correct rune to shoot will match both the element and position of the Rune behind you.

Every time you shoot the correct Rune a mirror will open, and you’ll want to go through the mirror to continue the puzzle.

The correct runes to shoot to solve The Navigation Test are as follows:

1st Puzzle: Second door – left Arc rune

Second door – left Arc rune 2nd Puzzle: Fifth door – top Solar rune

Fifth door – top Solar rune 3rd Puzzle: Fourth door – right Void rune (hidden behind Arc rune)

Fourth door – right Void rune (hidden behind Arc rune) Final Puzzle: Floating Solar rune left and up if you look directly opposite from your starting position.









That’s everything you need to know about how to complete The Navigation Test in The Imbaru Engine. Consider checking out some of our other Destiny 2 content for more tips & tricks:

