Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Release date, story, content and everything we know

Destiny 2 has multiple expansions in its future, but the last one we know about is The Final Shape. Here’s all we know so far.

Destiny 2 may have launched in 2017, but following on from its lengthy series of expansions and seasons, we know the game’s current story saga will close out in the coming years with The Final Shape.

That all starts with 2022’s Witch Queen, followed by Lightfall, and then The Final Shape. Revealed during the Witch Queen reveal, Bungie is referring to it as a “transformative moment”, rather than an ending for Destiny 2.

In fact, the developer has confirmed that Destiny 2 will continue – likely removing the need for a third mainline game. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Release Date

With Witch Queen delayed to 2022, it’s likely that Lightfall will arrive sometime in 2023 – pushing The Final Shape into 2024.

We’ll await confirmation from Bungie, but expect season passes to fill the void in the interim.

What is The Final Shape?

Bungie has been keen to stress that Destiny 2 isn’t going anywhere, but that The Final Light will mark “a dramatic conclusion”.

The Light and Darkness saga will come to a dramatic conclusion in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Make no mistake. Destiny 2 will continue beyond. pic.twitter.com/LwA14MIq0e — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

The name of the expansion, though, gives long-term fans plenty to consider. Shapes have been a core part of the Destiny franchise since it began – the Traveler is a sphere, the Pyramid ships are, well, pyramids, but could this expansion be Destiny 2’s last – will the game continue on in its own “final shape”, as the best version of itself?

It’s hard to say just yet, but with it being a “transformative moment”, there’s every possibility that the game could eschew traditional expansions afterward.