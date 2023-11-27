Destiny 2: The Final Shape is 17% off before release for Cyber Monday

Guardians seeking one final confrontation against the forces of Darkness can currently pre-purchase Destiny 2’s upcoming The Final Shape expansion at a 17% discount for Cyber Monday.

Slated for release in February 2024, this campaign capstone lets players infiltrate the heart of the Traveler itself to rally the Vanguard for a last stand against the Witness.

Included with the Annual Pass bundle is immediate access to the Tessellation exotic fusion rifle, Cosmos Shell ghost, and other cosmetics to showcase your readiness for Destiny 2‘s endgame event.

But more importantly, players can expect new Supers for each Guardian class, a foreboding new destination, and the coveted Final Shape dungeon key granting entry to this release’s pinnacle endgame activity.

Bungie continues evolving Destiny with new powers. The Arc Hunter’s Gathering Storm allows teleporting strikes, the Void Titan’s Warp Strike charges, and the Solar Warlock’s effect amplifies Ignition Overflow.

Alongside a menacing landscape beyond normal spacetime, these expand build crafting possibilities against unrelenting foes.

Save 17% Pre-Ordering Destiny 2: The Final Shape this Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday discounting pre-orders 17%, devotees of Destiny’s groundbreaking shared world shooter should act now guaranteeing themselves a seat for the franchise’s crowning act next February. Take advantage of savings today and be fully prepared to lead the Vanguard against oblivion itself.

Cyber Monday savings on Current Destiny 2 Lightfall Expansion

Guardians not yet caught up with Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion can pick up 60% off at just $39.99 (originally $99.99). Purchasing Lightfall includes Season of Defiance access, the Quicksilver Storm exotic auto rifle, and much more.

