Destiny 2: The Final Shape comes agonizingly close to breaking concurrent player record

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is finally here, and players have been logging in to battle the forces of The Witness. Though the community turned out in huge numbers, they didn’t quite manage to break the all-time concurrent player count record.

According to Steamdb.com, the opening night of The Final Shape releasing on to live servers drew in an impressive 314,634 players at its peak. This falls just short of the record set by Lightfall, which managed to achieve a staggering 316,750 players when it debuted back in February 2023.

There were some reports of server issues and login queues, though most were able to get on within the first few hours of the expansion’s launch. As a result, the peak numbers are likely to be a fairly accurate representation of The Final Shape’s appeal.

Bungie

This will come as a relief to developer Bungie, as discourse in the run-up to release was a mixture of trepidation and genuine concern from the community. The delaying of its release further compounded these conversations, though the player count will likely serve as vindication for that decision.

The Final Shape was always expected to draw big numbers, regardless. The expansion serves as the conclusion to the decade-long Light and Darkness saga that started with the first game. As such, new and returning players have turned out to participate in a watershed moment for the game.

Guardians are tasked with heading into the Pale Heart of the Traveler and saving it from the fate set in motion by The Witness. The series’ overriding antagonist is a being of immense power who seeks to wipe out all life by extinguishing the Light from the universe.

How well the game will maintain its popularity remains to be seen, though very early reactions to the expansion’s story are positive.