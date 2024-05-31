Destiny 2 The Final Shape’s colossal PC preload isn’t as bad as it looks

The storage requirements to preload Destiny 2 The Final Shape have been revealed and they are huge on PC, but the installation won’t end up using as much space as it first appears.

In the latest TWID posted on May 30, developer Bungie revealed the storage requirements for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. The storage space required to preload the new expansion on each platform is as follows:

PlayStation 5: 143.81 GB

PlayStation 4: 129.31 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 165.82 GB

Xbox One: 139.52 GB

Steam: 299.70 GB

Epic Games Store: 276.66 GB

Microsoft Store: 156.22 GB

Most of these requirements are in line with what fans expected, but the storage space needed for the PC version caused a lot of confusion, with a Reddit post on r/Destiny 2 asking “Why so Big?” receiving over 2,000 upvotes. While the console versions vary between 129 GB and 165 GB, those playing Destiny 2 on Steam and the Epic Games Store will have to install double that.

The reason why the PC version of Destiny 2 The Final Shape is so big is due to how Steam and Epic Games handle preloads. When preloading the new expansion on these platforms, users download a second version of Destiny 2 while retaining the original install.

This allows Destiny 2 to be accessible for as long as possible, while also ensuring PC players can log on and try out The Final Shape as soon as it is released. The downside to this approach is that it temporarily uses a lot of storage space, but that only applies until the expansion’s launch. Once the update is live, the old version of Destiny 2 will be removed.

Once the old version is removed, Destiny 2 will instead total 155.50 GB on PC. That’s more in line with other platforms, freeing up 144.2 GB of space. Preloads on Steam will be available on June 3, 2024, during the scheduled 24-hour maintenance period leading up to The Final Shape.