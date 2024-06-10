Destiny 2 The Final Shape brings life back to Gambit with returning map and new enemies

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape introduced some positive changes to Gambit, as the game mode has brought back a map and new enemy races to increase match-to-match variety.

Destiny 2’s most unique game mode is finally receiving some love in The Final Shape. Gambit was the PvEvP mode introduced with Forsaken, seeing Guardians compete against one another to defeat enemies, bank motes, and eventually take down the Primeval to claim victory.

While the four versus four mode was popular right after its release, the game mode fell to the wayside as Bungie focused on other aspects of the looter shooter. And while the mode was revived in Season of the Drifter, it practically saw no play until The Final Shape.

Fortunately, Gambit has seen some love in The Final Shape, with Guardians discovering that Bungie reintroduced the Dreaming City map and added two new enemies to face off against.

Shadow Legion and Lucent Hive have been discovered to now appear on some maps in Destiny 2’s Gambit. This adds a bit of variety to the mode as you now have more enemy races to face off against, all with their own unique quirks and perks.

For example, some Lucent Hive are capable of casting their own supers — making them a far more formidable foe than your regular Hive or Vex. This means Guardians have to take on new approaches when facing down the foe to ensure their safety.

These enemy factions were introduced in Lightfall and The Witch Queen, which means there’s potential we see the new Dread faction join the ranks at some point too.

On top of that, The Final Shape also saw the reintroduction of the removed Dreaming City map, which further boosted the pool of available maps for the mode.