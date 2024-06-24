Destiny 2 support Exotic makes Warlocks unstoppable in PvP

Warlocks have been eating well in Destiny 2’s refreshed sandbox thanks to the top-tier Exotics added in The Final Shape, with one proving exceptionally potent in the Crucible.

Support builds rarely see much use in the PvP meta, but Speaker’s Sight has defied the odds due to its incredible synergy with other equipment. The helmet’s Exotic perk, The Lost Voice, has a straightforward yet potent effect: “Healing grenades spawn a Restorative Turret. Healing allies occasionally spawns an Orb of Power.”

In a vacuum, neither buff is exceptional, but that’s where Ember of Benevolence comes in. The Solar Fragment provides a whopping 400% boost to Melee, Grenade, and Class ability regen rates for six and three seconds in PvE and PvP respectively.

With three Warlocks running the setup in Trials of Osiris or Competitive, this translates to near-perfect uptime on all abilities and unparalleled healing. Incredibly, Speaker’s Sight can made even stronger by adding The Final Shape’s Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic primary to the mix.

Bungie Khvostov 7G-0X complements this dominant Warlock PvP build even further.

The main reason for this is its synergy with one of Episode Echoes‘ Artifact Mods. Radiant Orbs grants Radiant (25% damage boost) whenever Guardians pick up an Orb of Power. Additionally, picking up Orbs activates Khvostov 7G-0X’s Eyes Up, Guardian Exotic perk, strengthening the weapon’s next several ricochet shots.

Speaker’s Sight can consistently generate Orbs to trigger both of these buffs, creating a build that has become a universally powerful option for Warlocks. So much in fact, that the Khvostov 7G-0X is the most used weapon in Competitive PvP as of June 24, according to Destiny Tracker.

Whether Bungie will consider the combo too strong and dish out nerfs remains to be seen, but even if that ultimately happens, there are still plenty of alternatives for Warlocks to fall back on in The Final Shape.