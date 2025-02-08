Destiny 2 Episode Heresy’s Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine, sees Guardians venture back to Savathun’s Throne World and infiltrate Rhulk’s Pyramid Ship with the promise of exclusive spoils, including a Hand Cannon that’s the first of its kind.

Released on February 7, 2025, Sundered Doctrine, like Vesper’s Host and Warlord’s Ruin before it, comes stuffed with several Legendary weapons, new armor sets, and a headline Exotic weapon.

With Heresy having already introduced several new weapons immediately considered meta, whether any of the latest gear added in Sundered Doctrine will join those ranks remains to be seen, but we’ve consolidated all of the rewards and their possible rolls to help you decide what to be on the lookout for.

Article continues after ad

Sundered Doctrine loot table

Encounter 1 Encounter 2 Encounter 3

Unloved

Unloved

Finality’s Auger

Unworthy

Unvoiced

Unvoiced

Unsworn

Unsworn

Unloved

Helmet

Helmet

Unworthy

Gauntlets

Gauntlets

Unsworn —

Legs

Any Armour Piece

Sundered Doctrine Exotic – Finality’s Augur

Finality’s Auger has a unique secondary fire mode.

Archetype: Solar Fusion Rifle

Solar Fusion Rifle Exotic Perks: Ruinscribe’s Forge, Ruinscribe’s Beacon

Ruinscribe’s Forge, Ruinscribe’s Beacon Catalyst: Bait and Switch

Finality’s Auger has a chance of dropping from the final encounter of Sundered Doctrine, with players able to boost its drop rate by completing challenges.

As Exotics go, Finality’s Auger is undoubtedly one of the most unique to date. The Heavy slot Linear Fusion has two firing modes, one that fires standard rounds and a second that consumes three ammo to produce an Runescribe Turret.

Article continues after ad

Once deployed, the turret will automatically target nearby enemies with Solar-element projectiles that explode in an area on impact. See our detailed breakdown for more information on how Finality’s Auger works.

Article continues after ad

Legendary weapons and perks

Four new weapons are obtainable exclusively from Sundered Doctrine. Traditionally, Dungeon weapons have been some of the strongest and most experimental introduced to the sandbox and the trend continues here.

Unloved is the first of its kind as a Strand-element Heavy Burst Hand Cannon, boasting a unique perk pool viable for PvE and PvP. This is the first time the archetype has received a Strand representative.

Likewise, Unworthy, while not especially unique with regards to archetype, can roll some incredible combos, including Firefly + Voltshot and Outlaw + Kill Clip.

Article continues after ad

See the table below for all possible perks for all four weapons.

Weapon Archetype Perk 1 Perk 2

Unloved Strand Hand Cannon

(Heavy Burst) Dragonfly

Outlaw

Hatchling

Rapid Hit

Killing Wind

Heating Up Heating Up

Kill Clip

Closing Time

Frenzy

Elemental Honing

Paracausal Affinity

Tear

Unworthy Arc Scout Rifle

(Rapid Fire) Rapid Hit

Firefly

Rewind Rounds

Ambitious Assassin

Keep Away Rolling Storm

Voltshot

Precision Instrument

Paracausal Affinity

Zen Moment

Unvoiced Void Shotgun

(Pinpoint Slug) Envious Arsenal

Fourth Time’s The Charm

Killing Wind

Destabilizing Rounds Frenzy

Vorpal Weapon

Bait and Switch

Demoralize

Unsworn Strand Trace Rifle

(Adaptive) Tear

Thresh

Stats for All

Shoot to Loot

Subsistence

Rewind Rounds Hatchling

Detonator Beam

Killing Tally

Target Lock

Bait and Switch

Elemental Honing

Dungeon armor

As standard, three sets of armor – one each for Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks, drops from Sundered Doctrine. The aesthetic this time around is akin to Lightfall’s Root of Nightmares Raid. As with all Dungeons, completing Sundered Doctrine on Master difficulty has a chance of dropping Artifice armor.

Article continues after ad

Sundered Doctrine’s Titan, Hunter, and Warlock sets.

Origin Trait – Subjugation

Sundered Doctrine introduces a new Origin Trait, Subjugation, exclusive to weapons found in the Dungeon, granting the following effects:

Article continues after ad

Subjugation: Weapon adapts to targets. When dealing damage:

To weak targets: shots explode

To strong targets: targets become exhausted

To Guardians: the weapon’s flinch resistance increases

Exhausted targets deal reduced outgoing damage

Subjugation’s effects vary depending on the target.

Is Sundered Doctrine farmable?

As Destiny 2’s newest Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine is currently not farmable but will be added to the featured Raid & Dungeon rotation in the future. For now, though, loot can only be obtained from each encounter once per character, per week.

For more Destiny 2 content, check out the full list of weapons added in Episode Heresy and every Artifact perk to help for all your build crafting needs.