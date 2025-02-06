Destiny 2’s Sundered Doctrine Exotic leaks early and it’s truly one of a kind

Sundered Doctrine is the next dungeon coming to Destiny 2, and an early leak has revealed a very unique Exotic that you’ll be able to earn by completing it.

The last dungeon of The Final Shape era is coming on February 7, with it getting underway with a fierce world first race between the game’s best players.

However, you won’t have to wait until then to find out what’s on offer, as an API leak has revealed Finality’s Auger, an Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle that will be the grand prize from the dungeon. This one of a kind Solar weapon looks to be one of the most interesting in the sandbox, so you won’t want to miss out.

Finality’s Auger perks and catalyst

Archetype: Solar Linear Fusion Rifle

Solar Linear Fusion Rifle Exotic Perks: Ruinscribe’s Forge, Ruinscribe’s Beacon

Ruinscribe’s Forge, Ruinscribe’s Beacon Catalyst: Bait and Switch

Bait and Switch Source: Sundered Doctrine

Bungie / Dexerto

Finality’s Auger’s main Exotic Perk is Ruinscribe’s Forge, which allows its user to fire a special projectile that deploys a turret at the cost of three ammo. This turret passively deals damage, giving you an additional source of DPS as you fire away.

Even better, this effect combines with Ruinscribe’s Beacon to allow Finality’s Auger to highlight combatants that the turret will then prioritize. When damaging highlighted targets, the turrets deal a lot more damage, being able to take down Champions and bosses alike when used right.

Both the damage of these turrets and the weapon itself are also boosted by Finality’s Auger catalyst – Bait and Switch. It might not be the most interesting catalyst, but a 30% damage boost for a simple DPS rotation is always useful and ensures that this Exotic will hold its own against meta legendary Linear Fusion Rifles like Mistral Lift and Scintillation.

Finality’s Auger – Meta analysis

While we won’t know exactly how good this is until the wider community gets their hands on it, early impressions suggest that Finality’s Auger is promising. At least that’s the feeling we get from the leaked gameplay below shared by Kanye 4 King that shows it in action.

Being able to fire a turret fixes one of the archetype’s biggest problems – they can’t deal effective DPS without precision damage. Against a lot of bosses, that isn’t practical without the use of Divinity, hence why Heavy GLs and Rocket Launchers have dominated the PvE meta.

Likewise, Finality’s Auger should be a surprisingly capable add-clear weapon when needed. In harder activities, you’ll be able to fire a turret into the sky and stay in cover while it does all the hard work. This won’t be the weapon’s primary use, but it’s a nice bonus that no other Linear Fusion Rifle offers.

Linear Fusion Rifles also feature heavily on this season’s artifact. With both Unstoppable Fusion and Particle Reconstruction offering them added damage and utility, Episode Heresy is the best time to use an Exotic like this. They even got a 10% damage buff as part of the latest patch, so they are hitting hard.

If you’re interested, Finality’s Auger will be the Exotic reward from Sundered Doctrine. Completing the new dungeon in Contest Mode will guarantee the drop, so that will be the most reliable way to get it. Otherwise, you’ll need to complete regular runs of the dungeon and hope luck is on your side.