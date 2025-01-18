Destiny 2’s next Dungeon, Sundered Doctrine, goes live during Episode Heresy, and Bungie’s shared the first details on what Guardians shooting for the world’s first clear need to know, but the rules are different.

While the name itself doesn’t give much away, Bungie revealed in its January 16 TWID that Sundered Doctrine will see Fireteams return to Savathun’s Throne World and venture inside Rhulk’s Pyramid Ship.

Interestingly, this too will be a revisit, with the crashed vessel last featuring in Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple Raid, although players can expect the similarities to end there.

There will be completely different encounters and, of course, new loot to chase, either in the Dungeon’s standard difficulty or its ultra-hard Contest Mode.

The Sundered Doctrine world first race begins with the Dungeon’s release on February 7.

Unlike the Vesper’s Host in Episode Revenant, Bungie’s changing up the rules for this competition. Most notably, the developer will only recognize the very first team to complete the Dungeon on Contest mode, rather than hold a podium race acknowledging the top three teams.

Sundered Doctrine sees Guardians return to Savathun’s Throne World.

Contest Mode details

As with all Contest Mode content, competitors will need to keep the following guidance in mind to ensure they’re eligible for participation.

Contest Mode will be available for 48 hours from February 7.

A Power Level of 1995 will be required to be at the cap for every encounter.

Enemies are more aggressive and encounters have enrage mechanics, similar to Raids.

Limited revives.

Every Fireteam member must own The Final Shape Dungeon key to access the entry quest, The Drowning Labyrinth.

For those participating with the goal of being acknowledged as the first Fireteam to cross the finish line, the following criteria, per Bungie, must be adhered to:

Once the final encounter is complete, the fireteam must loot the final chest or their finish may not be recorded. A team’s official finish will be recorded when they loot the final chest.

At least one member of the fireteam must have completed and received loot for every encounter and it must be the first time completing the activity for all members of the fireteam.

Rewards

Any group that completes Sundered Doctrine in Contest Mode will receive a special Emblem as well as a guaranteed drop of the Dungeon’s Exotic. Bungie has yet to reveal specifics for either of these but we’ll update this section as soon as we know more.

How to watch & unlock Trigonic Amber Emblem

In partnership with community content creators, players not entering themselves can still follow every beat of the race and earn themselves a sweet-looking Emblem by watching in the following places on February 7:

Destiny 2 players can earn the Trigonic Amber Emblem by watching coverage of the race.

That’s everything we know so far about the Sundered Doctrine race for world first. For more information on Episode Heresy, read about the changes coming to Iron Banner, balance updates to existing subclasses, and the return of a fan favorite Hand Cannon.

