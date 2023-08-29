Destiny 2 Strand debuff reportedly crashing Vex Strike Force activity

Members of the Destiny 2 community are reporting that Strand builds that utilize the Unravel debuff are crashing Vex Strike Forces, a popular activity on Neomuna that is used to farm Exotic armor.

Vex Strike Forces were first introduced in Lightfall, offering an alternative way to acquire Exotic armor without farming Lost Sectors. Successfully completing a Vex Strike Force always gives a previously unobtained piece of Exotic armor.

At launch, some users did notice strange performance drops in the Neomuna activity related to Strand but these weren’t overly prevalent. However, the release of the new Strand aspects in Season of the Witch has seen complaints ramp up.

Now the Destiny 2 community is making the connection that the Unravel debuff might be to blame for the server crashes during Vex Strike Force.

Destiny 2 players asked to stop using Strand in Vex Incursion Zone

The Asher Mir Twitter account has instructed Destiny 2 players to stop using Strand in the Vex Incursion Zone.

Responding to a tweet highlighting the issue, Asher Mir posted: “Stop using strand while running Vex Strike Forces, with the big amount of enemies in the zone the Unravel effect causes server issues and it might crash your game.”

Although it’s difficult to establish causation, some members of the Destiny 2 community had already theorized that the Unravel debuff was the culprit earlier in Lightfall.

This theory is now looking increasingly likely with the new Whirling Maelstrom Strand aspect on Hunter being a reliable method of triggering Unravel and its release seemingly increasing the frequency of Vex Strike Force crashes.

Guardians wanting to avoid potential crashes should be mindful when running the following as they can all Unvavel combatants:

‘ Whirling Maelstrom ‘ Hunter aspect

‘ Hunter aspect ‘ Flechette Storm ‘ Titan aspect

‘ Titan aspect ‘ Thread of Propagation ‘ Strand fragment

‘ Strand fragment ‘ Thread of Continuity ‘ Strand fragment

‘ Strand fragment ‘ Arcane Needle ‘ Warlock melee ability

‘ Warlock melee ability ‘ Grapple ‘ grenade ability

‘ grenade ability ‘ Swarmers’ Exotic leg armor

Exotic leg armor ‘Final Warning‘ Exotic sidearm

Destiny 2 players who don’t want to miss a Vex Strike Force should either have notifications enabled for the Asher Mir Twitter account or add the Asher Mir Discord Bot to one of their channels. Both will alert you when a Vex Strike Force is about to start.