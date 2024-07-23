Destiny 2 July 23 patch notes: Still Hunt’s Golden Gun nerfs and bug fixes

Destiny 2 July 23 patch notes: Still Hunt’s Golden Gun nerfs and bug fixesBungie
Patch notes for Destiny 2’s 8.0.0.8 patch detail the previously planned Still Hunt’s Golden Gun nerfs, Point-Contact Cannon Brace changes, and more.
Still Hunt joined Destiny 2 as a brand-new exotic sniper rifle alongside The Final Shape‘s June 2024 release.
Most interesting is the Cayde’s Retribution perk, which lets Still Hunt users fire off multiple Golden Gun shots when its Super Bar is charged up.
Hunters who donned the Celestial Nighthawk helmet had no trouble dominating with the weapon in hand, resulting in Bungie’s initial damage nerf announcement.
In a July 22 Reddit post, the developer noted that a “slightly larger reduction in Golden Gun damage was required to bring this Exotic pairing into line with other classes.”
Thus, Destiny 2 8.0.0.8 reduces the Still Hunt’s Golden Gun damage by 33 percent when Celestial Nighthawk’s in use. The new update also removes the Point-Contact Cannon Brace’s accidental lightning strikes that previously spawned on unintended melee attacks.
Patch notes for Destiny 2’s July 23 update
The release notes for Destiny 2’s 8.0.0.8 patch read as follows:
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Reduced Still Hunt’s Golden Gun damage while using Celestial Nighthawk by 33%.
Armor
- Fixed an issue where Point-Contact Cannon Brace could spawn lightning strikes on unintended melees.
Artifact
- Fixed an issue where Sniper’s Meditation was buffing Still Hunt’s Golden Gun shots.
Seasonal Activity
- Fixed an issue where finishing the Breach Executable Weekly Challenge would not complete the Aggressive Exploration 1 Seasonal Challenge.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where the Ghost Tracker message on Micah-10 would not properly be removed after all quests had been provided.
Guardian Ranks and Journey Screen
- Fixed an issue where the Transcendent and Iconoclast titles weren’t counting toward Guardian Rank requirements.
General
- Fixed an issue where the Strange Favor buff from Xûr was not providing bonus Strange Coins when completing ritual activities.