Destiny 2 x Star Wars collab: Release date, armor sets & more

Destiny 2 and Star Wars fans, rejoice! Bungie has revealed a crossover between the two franchises that will launch alongside Episode Heresy. Here’s everything players should know about the release date and in-game items.

Over the years, Bungie has hosted multiple brand crossovers in Destiny 2, including collaborations with The Witcher and Dungeons and Dragons.

As players prepare for the release of Episode Heresy Act 1, which will introduce new weapons and a Trials of Osiris overhaul, the developers have surprised audiences with cursory details about another brand crossover. This time, Guardians will get to conquer new content centered around a galaxy far, far away.

Here’s everything we know about the Destiny sequel’s Star Wars crossover.

Bungie surprised fans on January 28 by announcing a brand-new collaboration featuring Star Wars. The next Destiny 2 crossover will arrive on the same day as Episode Heresy’s launch date – Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Players will be able to access the crossover content on the Eververse starting day one of the Heresy launch.

Star Wars collaboration in-game items

In a post on Destiny’s official Twitter/X page, Bungie revealed the crossover content will include new accessories, armor ornaments, emotes, and finishers modeled after the Star Wars brand.

More details were shared during the Heresy Act 1 Developer Livestream, with the team offering a glimpse at a few items like the Star Wars-inspired armor sets and Ghost Shell.

(Topic begins at 57:10)

The Covert Ranger Set for Hunters took inspiration from the Death Troopers. Warlocks will receive the Royal Protector Set, its design borrowed heavily from the look of the Imperial Royal Guards. Finally, the Storm Troopers inspired the Shock Enforcer Set for Titans.

All classes will be able to use the new DS-2 Ghost Shell, with its look following the design of the iconic Death Star superweapon as it appeared in Return of the Jedi.

Twitter/X account Daily Star Wars Games shared screenshots of all four items:

For more on Destiny 2: Heresy Act 1, be sure to read up on the Lotus-Eater sidearm and the upcoming buff to the Telesto Fusion Rifle.