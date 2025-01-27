Destiny 2’s signature Void perk is getting a huge buff to outshine Incandescent

Void weapons in Destiny 2 are about to be a whole lot better in Episode Heresy, as Destabilizing Rounds is getting a huge buff that will see it outshine even Incandescent.

As confirmed by Bungie in a TWID outlining all of the buffs and nerfs coming on February 4, Destabilizing Rounds is getting buffed next episode with the following changes:

Now grants volatile rounds for 2s if any targets are hit by the volatile burst from the initial final blow.

Reduced internal cooldown from 4s to 1.5s.

The reduced cooldown means it will now be able to activate over twice as often, with this being something Guardians have been wanting for some time.

However, that pales in comparison to its new ability to grant the Volatile Rounds buff whenever Destabilizing Rounds hits its mark. This incredible change means weapons that roll the meta perk not only deal more damage but can also be used to stun Barrier Champions.

It’s worth noting that this effect stacks with artifact perks, so you could potentially have a single Legendary weapon that can stun multiple Champions, giving you more freedom to switch up your loadout elsewhere.

How will Destabilizing Rounds compare to Incandescent?

In Episode Revenant, Incandescent is comfortably the strongest add-clear perk in the game. All you have to do is get any weapon kill, and it will trigger a Solar explosion that creates Scorch stacks and deals a lot of damage.

However, this buffed version of Destabilizing Rounds looks to be an even better option. Not only does it give you an additional way of reliably stunning Champions, but it also applies Volatile to enemy combatants, triggering an explosion that is over 50% larger than Incandescent.

The slight cooldown between activations will still be a limiting factor, but at just 1.5 seconds, it’s no longer a massive restriction. This is especially true in more challenging activities where you aren’t going to be killing enemies that quickly anyway, so this cooldown will be negligible.

Admittedly, comparing these perks isn’t that important, as they aren’t competing against each other in the first place. The reality is that Solar builds will still prefer using Incandescent, and Void builds will still prefer using Destabilizing Rounds. It’s just that now you’ll need to make sure you have meta PvE weapons that cover both of these rather than just the former.

