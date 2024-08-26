Destiny 2 Sidearm everyone hates is actually incredible in PvP

Bungie added a Sidearm to Destiny 2’s loot pool in The Final Shape that players have universally panned, but the underrated primary is actually great if you can get a specific god roll.

Available as a drop from Echoes’ world loot pool, Controlling Vision is a Kinetic Sidearm that hasn’t proven popular. As of August 26, it has a PvE rating of 2.0 and a PvP rating of 2.8 on Light.GG, which suggests the community has no interest in using the gun at all.

However, Controlling Vision is a far better weapon than many have given it credit for, especially in The Crucible. Both its perk pool and archetype lend themselves well to PvP, with it even being a viable option in end-game activities like Competitive and Trials of Osiris.

The Sidearm gets access to the likes of Air Assault, Fragile Focus, and Surplus in column one and Offhand Strike and Threat Detector in column two. This is an extremely diverse set of perks that help this gun work with a wide range of builds and playstyles.

Those wanting to get the most out of Controlling Vision will want to farm this god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Surplus

Perk 2: Threat Detector

Origin Trait: Field-Tested

Masterwork: Range

Controlling Vision is the only Sidearm in Destiny 2’s sandbox that can roll both Surplus and Threat Detector at the same time. This combination is incredible, as these perks provide a big boost to handling, reload speed, and stability.

This god roll will grant you a near-constant 100 in these three stats, as long as you avoid going overboard with your cooldowns. This makes it the perfect Sidearm for players who prefer letting their aim do the talk rather than rely on abilities.

The absence of a damage perk might be concerning to some players with the likes of Golden Tricorn and Kill Clip being so popular these days. However, Adaptive Frames like Controlling Vision have a fantastic time to kill at just 600 ms, so they don’t need extra DPS to be competitive.

Just be sure to keep fights up close and only use this Sidearm on smaller maps to avoid being outgunned. Also, be wary of other Guardians using meta PvP weapons like Compass Rose and Someday, as these Shotguns counter Sidearms.