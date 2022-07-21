Destiny 2 showcase: When is it and what to expect

Philip Trahan . 57 minutes ago

Bungie announced a new Destiny 2 showcase event coming next month, which is set to give players a glimpse into the future of Destiny 2 content.

Destiny 2’s content is continuing strong, with Bungie releasing Season 18 on July 19, 2022, which introduced the new Duality dungeon and much more.

However, with Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion content well underway at this point, fans are eager to see what major expansion is coming next.

Bungie has finally announced a new Destiny 2 showcase event which will likely give fans a look at the next expansion, Lightfall, among other content plans.

Fans can look forward to the Destiny 2 showcase event on August 23, 2022.

Bungie’s official Twitter account tweeted out a 50-second video with the caption, “Witness what’s next.”

The video itself seems to recap key moments from the ongoing Light and Darkness Saga, which is set to end sometime in 2024 according to Bungie’s content roadmap.

In the video, fans can see the Witness from the Witch Queen expansion, along with other familiar faces like Calus and Rhulk who have ties to the Darkness.

What to expect

While Bungie hasn’t revealed specific details about what kind of content the showcase event will host, there are a few things fans can infer if 2021’s Witch Queen showcase is anything to go off of.

Considering Bungie showed off the Witch Queen expansion in a similar event last year, it’s very likely this August 23 showcase will give fans a look at the upcoming Lightfall expansion set for 2023.

Bungie The Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion is expected in 2023 now following Witch Queen’s delay.

While fans don’t know too much about Lightfall’s story content, Bungie has confirmed that “the core concept of the battle between Light and Darkness will be laid to rest.”

As for new features, fans can likely expect a new location in Lightfall as well as another Legendary campaign similar to the one in Witch Queen.

Players eager to see the next chapter in Destiny 2’s Light and Darkness saga should stay tuned to the game’s social media accounts for more information on the upcoming August 23, 2022 showcase event in the coming weeks.