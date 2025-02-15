Destiny 2 players demand fix for “serious” bug that ruins long play sessions

The Destiny 2 community has called attention to a mysterious glitch known to break items, abilities, and weapons during long play sessions.

Destiny 2: Heresy Act 1‘s February 4 release brought a slew of changes to the online experience, including The Nether PvE challenge, a new Artifact, numerous weapon adjustments, and much more.

A few frustrating errors accompanied the content release as well, with some since-fixed issues affecting healing in The Nether and the Overload Machine Gun perk.

While Bungie developers have patched out many of the game’s trouble spots, others continue to linger, the most egregious of which seems to have initially surfaced quite a while ago.

Destiny 2 fans call on Bungie to fix “very serious” glitch

A post on the Destiny 2 subreddit is gaining traction for pointing out a weird bug that only occurs after long play sessions.

The poster, Scrin1759 said they just started encountering the glitch while engaging in experiences like The Nether, Pale Heart, and Lost Sectors. After long periods of continuous play, certain aspects of the shooter will simply stop working.

Buffs like Devour and Restoration won’t trigger, for example. In addition, Glaives will suddenly no longer gain shield energy on projectile hits.

The Redditor further claimed that weapons turn invisible when switching between them, while abilities that activate a third-person animation will remain in first-person.

Bungie

The user added that the bug usually rears its head when they play solo, though it’ll sometimes occur in groups during long activities like The Nether. Why it happens is not yet clear.

Multiple people chimed in to say they, too, have encountered issues where their guns randomly turn invisible or their buffs stop working. Said one person, “Yeah, I’ve died so many times now in expert Nether because Knockout stopped healing me.”

According to other Destiny 2 players in the replies, this glitch isn’t exactly anything new. One user said it became a problem during Episode Revenant’s release in October 2024, because of the number of Dark Ether charges that can appear at once. “Essentially, the game is tracking too many effects,” the Redditor explained.

Others suggested something similar, saying the culprit is likely another memory issue, in which the game struggles with the number of items in play at one time.

At the very least, Bungie is now aware of the issue, as the official Destiny2Team account replied to the post and asked for further details. For now, then, players can only hope a fix will soon become available.