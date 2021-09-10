Destiny 2 September 10 update: Full Trials of Osiris revamp patch notes

Trials of Osiris has fundamentally changed as the latest Destiny 2 overhaul is now upon us. Here’s everything you need to know as a result of the September 10 patch notes.

While Trials has seen its fair share of challenges over the past year, with numerous false starts and delays, the highly anticipated revamp is finally here. After teasing a major overhaul to the competitive PVP mode, we finally know what to expect when loading in.

The 3v3 structure remains in place, as does the overall goal of ticking off a flawless Trials run. However, almost everything under the hood has been adjusted to some degree.

From a new reward structure to premium-exclusive access, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. Here’s a complete overview of the new Trials experience in Destiny 2, along with the full September 10 patch notes to get you ready.

Trials of Osiris overhauled in Destiny 2

Up first, it’s crucial to note that Trials will now be restricted to the premium tier in Destiny, as Bungie confirmed in a September 10 blog post. This means Guardians will have to purchase Beyond Light to access the activity for now and The Witch Queen in a few months.

Once you’re in, you’ll be treated to shorter, 90-second rounds, along with classic ammo tweaks. Rather than keeping your special or heavy ammo between rounds, this now disappears as it once did in the original Trials.

Moreover, earning Trials-specific loot is now completely different. Rather than tallying your wins and claiming goodies that way, Trials now features a reputation system. This structure emphasized the importance of round wins instead of full game wins. Therefore, players can earn unique rewards without necessarily having to succeed.

To that point, Passages no longer even track your losses. Losing three times no longer forces a reset, as the Passage only factors in whether a run was flawless or not.

Full Trials of Osiris revamp patch notes