Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Title guide: Every Triumph explained

Season of the Risen is now live in Destiny 2’s Witch Queen era, and we’ve got a full rundown on how to unlock the new Risen Title. Here’s a look at every relevant Triumph and how you can complete them.

A new season in Destiny 2 means a brand new Title is now up for grabs. No different from usual, your path to unlocking the shiny new name is through an assortment of challenging Triumphs.

Some will push you towards Legend-tier missions, while others will task you with clearing a number of specific enemies. Regardless of your skill, however, these can all be done in a matter of time if you’re patient enough.

Below is a complete rundown on all 10 Triumphs you’ll have to complete in order to acquire the new Season of the Risen Title in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Title Triumphs

The new Risen Title can be unlocked by completing 10 Triumphs in Destiny 2. These range from seasonal event challenges in the PsiOps Battleground to collecting lore throughout the new Witch Queen content.

Most can be tackled at your own pace as a Solo player, though some may require a coordinated Fireteam.

When it comes to Legend Battlegrounds and even Exotic missions, your best bet is to attempt these with a full team at the appropriate Power levels.

Below is the full list of Triumphs required for the Risen Title in Destiny 2:

Psionic Operator: Complete the mission Operation Elbrus.

Applied Psychotronics: Unlock all ten upgrades from the War Table. Rewards the Sovereign Order ship.

Psychic Warrior: Reset your rank with the War Table.

This House Is Clean: Defeat 100 Aspects of Savathun with the Synaptic Spear in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

Legend Battlegrounds Completed: Complete all three Season of the Risen Legend Battlegrounds. PsiOps Battleground: EDZ PsiOps Battleground: Cosmodrome PsiOps Battleground: Moon

Mind Reading: Collect all the pages of Acts of Mercy and Quintessence lore books. Pages can be found by completing the Psionic Operator, Active Listener, and Over Your Dead Body Triumphs. Four Acts of Mercy Pages Five Quintessence Pages

Tank Master: Complete the Vox Obscura exotic quest on Master difficulty.

Old Foes Rise Again: Listen to all four of the Psionic propaganda messages in the control room of the Vox Obscura exotic quest.

Peak Operator: Defeat 1,500 targets using Seasonal weapons. Defeating Guardians grants additional progress.

Reckless Shot: Earn Reckless Endangerment.

Most Triumphs are self-explanatory and should come as you grind through the season, though some require a more focused effort.

Take Reckless Shot, for instance. This Triumph asks you to earn the Reckless Endangerment. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, game files point towards this being the new pursuit Shotgun in Season of the Risen.

Unlocking it can be done by reaching Rank 16 in either Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlists, according to the same in-game files.

For Peak Operator, we recommend using Seasonal weapons in PVP as often as you can. Rather than sticking to your usual loadout, equip Seasonal guns to help boost your Triumph progress faster than usual.

It may take a few days or weeks depending on how much you play, but the Risen Title appears fairly simple for all Guardians to earn.

While we’re sure to see far more tedious and challenging Triumphs with future Titles, this is a great place to start in the new Season.

