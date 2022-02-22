Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Artifact: All mods & how to level up the Synaptic Spear fast

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion is here, and Season of the Risen has begun. Here’s how to level up your Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Artifact, the Synaptic Spear.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen has finally arrived, and it’s also kicked off the Season of the Risen content for players to enjoy once they’ve finished the new legendary campaign.

Alongside the new Season Pass and brand new exotics, there’s also a new artifact to level up. Doing so will unlock additional mods to equip throughout the season, and it’ll be key to taking on Champions and other tougher accounts.

Here’s everything included in the Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Artifact, and how to earn mods more quickly.

What is the Season of the Risen Artifact?

The Season of the Risen Artifact is The Synaptic Spear. Here’s Bungie’s description, as per a press release:

“Powered by Caital’s technology, utilize the Spear’s Light-suppressing technology to enter the minds of the Witch Queen’s Hive Guardians and destroy their connection to the Light. Level up the spear to access powerful new mods and customize your playstyle.”

This item is leveled up through XP, unlocking mods that can be socketed into your gear, and its level will also increase your overall power in most activities.

All Season of the Risen Mods

So far, we know of the following anti-Champion Mods:

Barrier – Scout Rifles and Bows.

Overload – Auto Rifle and Submachine Guns.

Unstoppable – Glaives.

For more on the new Glaive weapon type, be sure to check out our new guide. We’ll update this list with the rest of the mods as soon as we find out what they are.

How to level up the Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Artifact fast

While playing Season of Risen, there are a few different methods you can utilize to increase XP gains and earn those mods faster.

Equip an XP mod

If you equip XP mods to your ghost, you can eke out an additional 10% on top of all XP earned.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Destiny 2’s vendors offer rotating bounties every day, so head to the Tower and stock up. Each one will give a chunk of XP, and turning in a few at a time will see your XP skyrocket.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Play regularly

Every reset, Guardians get a buff called “well-rested” that earns additional XP for the first five levels you earn each week. That helps players that log in regularly to unlock more Artifact mods.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Artifact for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen.

