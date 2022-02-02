Destiny 2 Season of the Lost epilogue: Pre-Witch Queen event details & leaks

Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost epilogue is coming soon. Here’s everything we know about Savathun’s Exorcism, and what it could mean for The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2’s next big expansion, The Witch Queen, finally arrives on February 22 and will see Guardians face-off with Savathun — a Hive god that’s been behind the scenes for years.

Season of the Lost, the game’s current season, revealed that Osiris has been Savathun in disguise for some time, and we’ve been tasked with exorcising her Hive “worm” to free her, in exchange for getting the famed Warlock back. Leaks suggest that some of that could play out in an end-of-season event that leads into the new expansion and Season 16.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost epilogue so far.

When is the Destiny 2 Season of the Lost epilogue?

The epilogue is expected to arrive alongside weekly reset, as was the case last season, Season of the Splicer.

Witch Queen arrives alongside reset on February 22, meaning at the time of writing there are two resets before then — February 8 and February 15.

Season of the Splicer’s epilogue arrived two weeks before Season of the Lost began, suggesting we could be playing the new content as soon as February 8.

What to expect from Savathun’s Exorcism

The last epilogue saw a mix of cutscenes and a short story mission as Lakshmi-2 opened a Vex portal within the Last City. This time around, we know a short mission dubbed “Savathun’s Exorcism” is coming (thanks, The Game Post).

Given that the Guardian is currently working to remove Savathun’s worm to cleanse the Witch Queen, this lines up, but will it see Osiris return? It seems likely to be setting up Witch Queen as well as Season 16.

The current description, as listed by Destiny database Light.gg, says “Visit the Wayfinder’s Compass in the H.E.L.M. to receive a briefing from Mara”, while a new Triumph called “Exorcist’s Revenge” has been added.

Our expectation is that we’ll exorcise Savathun’s worm, before being betrayed and she flees to her throne world — setting the events of The Witch Queen and Season 16 in motion.

We’ll update this page as we hear more, with a new Bungie blog post slated for this week to go over weapon crafting and new exotics.

That’s all we know about Savathun’s Exorcism, the Destiny 2 Season of the Lost epilogue event. For more on Destiny 2, check out more of our guide content.

