Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted challenges: All seasonal challenges so far

Destiny 2’s new Weekly Challenges are here – here’s how to earn plenty of Bright Dust and XP in Season of the Haunted via Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges.

Destiny 2’s Season 17 is here, and that means there’s a whole new Season Pass and Seasonal Artefact to level up. The easiest way to max both of them out is to complete the game’s weekly seasonal challenges.

These offer a great opportunity to level up your season pass in the game, earning sizeable amounts of XP for each one completed. Another benefit is Bright Dust, Bungie’s free-to-earn currency that allows players to buy a selection of rotating premium items including Armor Ornaments, emotes, and weapon customization options.

Here’s every Season of the Haunted seasonal challenge so far, starting with week 1. We’ll keep updating this page, so be sure to check back regularly.

Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of the Haunted

Throughout Season 17, players can expect ten weeks of Destiny 2 seasonal challenges. Some are simple, like completing a series of Strikes or Crucible matches, while others ramp up to completing the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty or winning matches in Trials of Osiris.

New challenges go live at the weekly reset, and we’ve rounded up all of the ones you’ll find in Season 17 so far below.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Challenges week 1

Challenges Sorrow Bound I Complete Bound in Sorrow I and defeat Scorn Chieftains. Nightmare Containment Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment public event on the Derelict Leviathan throughout the Season. Vestiges of Dread I Throughout Season of the Haunted, collect Vestiges of Dread and pick up material nodes on the Derelict Leviathan. Sustained Fire Defeat combatants with Auto Rifle or Trace Rifle final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat combatants with Solar damage in any Sever activity. Derelict Leviathan Activities On the Derelict Leviathan, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols and public events. Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges. Mid-Range Calibration Calibrate mid-range weapons — Hand Cannons, Glaives, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns — on the Derelict Leviathan. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Momentum Crash Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage. Scorn Pest Control Defeat Scorn combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes or on the Derelict Leviathan. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Destiny 2 Season 17 Challenges (Seasonal)

Challenges Reaper Incarnate Complete all of the Season of the Haunted Seasonal Challenges

