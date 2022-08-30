Destiny 2 Season of Plunder artifact mods: All Skeleton Key mods & how to level up fast

Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder is here, and that means a new Artifact — the Skeleton Key. Here are the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Artifact mods, and how to level it quickly.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is here, and that means Guardians can expect a new Seasonal Artifact with equippable mods to tailor your playstyle for the months ahead. This time around, it’s a Skeleton Key, and there are plenty of great build crafting options available.

These mods are crucial for higher-level content because you’ll need them to defeat certain Champions in those encounters.

Here are all the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Artifact mods for the Skeleton Key.

Bungie

What is the Season of Plunder Artifact?

This season’s Artifact is the Skeleton Key, which is befitting of the pirate theme and will unlock additional chests at the end of Expeditions and Ketchcrash missions, and open sealed doors within Hideaway activities.

All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Artifact Mods

As per Bungie’s final blog post ahead of Season of Plunder:

Champion mods are in bold.

Destiny 2 Season 18 Column 1 mods

Overload Bows (Arms)

Unstoppable Pulse Rifles (Arms)

Anti-Barrier Scout Rifles (Arms)

Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles

Unstoppable Shotguns (Arms)

Destiny 2 Season 18 Column 2 mods (Requires 2 perk choices)

Scout Rifle Loader (Arms)

Sword Ammo Scavenger (Legs)

Machine Gun Holster (Legs) Gradually reloads stowed Machine Guns over time. Stacks.

Scout and Sniper Targeting (Head)

Bottomless Bounty 1 (Head) Improves two Origin Perks.



Destiny 2 Season 18 Column 3 mods (Requires 4 perk choices)

Glaive Loader (Arms)

Focusing Strike (Arms) Causing damage with a melee ability grants class ability energy.

Combo Arc + Solar Resist (Chest)

Machine Gun Ammo Scavenger (Legs)

Scout and Sniper Targeting (Head)

Bottomless Bounty 2 (Head) Improves two Origin Perks.



Destiny 2 Season 18 Column 4 (Requires 8 perk choices)

Overload LMG (Arms)

Anti-Barrier Snipers (Arms)

Bad Amplitude (Class) Damaging a Champion with an Arc ability causes the Champion to become jolted.

Surge Detonators (Class)

Inferno Whip (Class)

Destiny 2 Season 18 mods Column 5 (Requires 10 perk choices)

Thunderous Retort (Class) Arc Supers do more damage when cast while in critical condition or while amplified.

Hype Train Conductor (Class) +2 seconds to amplified timer. Stacks.

Trace Evidence (Class) Precision hits on Arc debuffed targets will generate Ionic Traces.

Lightning Strikes Twice (Class)

Sundering Glare (Class)

How to unlock Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Artifact mods fast

There are a few different methods you can utilize to increase XP gains and earn those mods faster.

Equip an XP mod

If you equip XP mods to your ghost, you can eke out an additional 10% on top of all XP earned.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Destiny 2’s vendors offer rotating bounties every day, so head to the Tower and stock up. Each one will give a chunk of XP, and turning in a few at a time will see your XP skyrocket.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Play regularly

Every reset, Guardians get a buff called “well-rested” that earns additional XP for the first five levels you earn each week. That helps players that log in regularly to unlock more Artifact mods.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Artifact mods. For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Iron Banner countdown