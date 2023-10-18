Destiny 2 Season 23 Exotic armor buffs have been leaked early by Bungie

Bungie has accidentally revealed a series of Exotic armor changes coming to Destiny 2 having updated their in-game descriptions too soon revealing their future effects in the process.

Each season Bungie reworks a series of Exotics that either aren’t performing as well as expected or are not that fun to use.

For example, Season of the Witch saw Foetracer, Renewal Grasps, and Knucklehead Radar all go from borderline useless to viable meta options following their reworks.

We weren’t expecting to find out much about next season’s Exotic armor changes for a little while but a slip-up on Bungie’s behalf has revealed some incredible buffs are on the way.

Bungie let slip Destiny 2 Exotic armor changes ahead of schedule

Several Exotic armor pieces are getting buffed in Season 23 and Bungie has now accidentally revealed which ones ahead of schedule.

These were all the Exotic armor pieces that received updated descriptions revealing future buffs:

Celestial Nighthawk : “Precision final blows reduce the cooldown of your Super. Modifies Golden Gun to fire a single, high-damage shot. Targets eliminated by the shot give you Super energy and explode.”

: “Precision final blows reduce the cooldown of your Super. Modifies Golden Gun to fire a single, high-damage shot. Targets eliminated by the shot give you Super energy and explode.” Karnstein Armlets : “Melee and finisher final blows instantly grant cure and provide restoration for a short duration.”

: “Melee and finisher final blows instantly grant cure and provide restoration for a short duration.” Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves: “Increases Sidearm airborne effectiveness, ready speed, and reload speed. While you’re critically wounded, swapping to a Sidearm reloads it and increases its damage. While this effect is active, Sidearm final blows reload the weapon and extend the effect’s duration”

Bungie Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves will receive the ability to extend the damage buff it gives to sidearms.

Shards of Galanor : Throwing Knife final blows decrease the cooldown of your Super. Hits and final blows with Blade Barrage will return Super energy after the Super ends.

: Throwing Knife final blows decrease the cooldown of your Super. Hits and final blows with Blade Barrage will return Super energy after the Super ends. ST0MP-EE5 : “Increases sprint speed and slide distance, and improves High Jump, Strafe Jump, and Triple Jump. Take less damage from combatants when airborne.”

: “Increases sprint speed and slide distance, and improves High Jump, Strafe Jump, and Triple Jump. Take less damage from combatants when airborne.” Synthoceps: “When you’re surrounded, gain increased melee and Super damage, as well as improved weapon handling and reload speed.”

This mistake was quickly spotted by Guardians with various Exotic armor pieces having updated descriptions revealing what changes are coming. Some quick testing by the community proved that these buffs are not live yet but will be coming sometime in the future.

Destiny 2 players were quick to speculate which buffs would have the most impact with dreams of a potential Trespasser plus Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves combo and the return of ST0MP-EE5s in PvP being particular highlights.