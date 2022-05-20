Destiny 2 Season 17 dungeon info revealed: Release date, Power Level, rewards

It’s common knowledge that Destiny 2 is adding a new dungeon in Season 17, and its very first details have finally been revealed. From a release date to the required Power Level, Guardians can start prepping early for the brand new experience.

Season 17 is on the horizon, and the devs have decided it is time to get into the nitty-gritty details of what to expect.

The latest installment of This Week at Bungie revealed some interesting new information about their controversial new dungeon, including when it will be open to the public and just how strong you’ll have to be to get in on the fun.

Destiny 2 Season 17 new dungeon details: Release date, Power Level, rewards

The biggest thing to note is that players won’t be able to access the new area on release.

Instead, everyone will be waiting until May 27 at 1 p.m. ET to slide in and check out the horrors that await them.

On top of that, anyone who wants to dive into the dungeon right away will need to be at least 1550 to get into the normal version. There will also be a Master version, but that PL won’t be revealed until closer to launch.

There aren’t many details about what players can expect, but we do know that the following rewards are up for grabs:

1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class Artifice Versions can also be acquired via Master Difficulty

4 Legendary New Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory (Ship or Sparrow)

2 Legendary Emblems

This is likely all of the information that’s coming before the new season kicks off on May 24, but it’s more than enough for fans to start getting excited.

If anything else springs up between now and then, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest news.