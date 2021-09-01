Destiny 2 Season 15 Iron Banner quest guide: For The War To Come walkthrough & rewards

Iron Banner is back in Destiny 2 as Season 15 ramps up and we’ve got a full rundown on how to complete the latest quest, For The War To Come.

As with every new Season in Destiny 2, the Iron Banner has returned once more. As a unique alternative to the standard multiplayer experience, Iron Banner always comes with its own quests, bounties, and rewards.

Lord Saladin is back in the Tower and he’s got plenty of tasks for eager Guardians. Namely, For The War To Come is Season 15’s new Iron Banner questline.

Here’s everything you need to know on your way through the latest Iron Banner quest in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Quest guide: For The War To Come

As you might expect, the Season 15 Quest is all built around Iron Banner gameplay. For The War To Come will have you grinding through dozens of Iron Banner matches with specific objectives in mind. Here’s how it all breaks down.

Step 1: Forewarned, Forearmed

In the first step, you’ll be able to rack up progress just by casually playing Iron Banner. The only specific task you’ll need to keep in mind is prioritizing Energy weapon use. Otherwise, keep playing Iron Banner games and you’ll complete this step in no time.

30 Guardians defeats

15 Energy weapon final blows

10 Zones captured

Step 2: Clustered Shots

Similarly, the second step can be easily pushed through without much of a dedicated effort. Playing six games will have you capturing 20 zones without a hassle.

Your big focus for this phase should be to drop in with a Pulse Rifle in hand. At least for the first few games as you tally 15 kills.

20 Zones captured

15 Pulse Rifle final blows

6 Matches completed

Step 3: Antipode

The third step is where things get a little more intense. Rather than just playing Iron Banner casually, you’ll need to be on your A-Game here.

100 kills are required to progress this step, meaning you could be fighting through 5-10 games just for the one objective. Throughout these games, you should be looking to capture zones as usual while prioritizing Solar or Stasis abilities.

100 Guardian defeats

30 Zones captured

10 Ability final blows (Solar or Stasis)

Step 4: The Final Lesson

For the final Iron Banner objectives in Season 15, your goal is to once again capture zones and secure kills. This time, however, kills need to come by way of Supers and Sidearms.

Expect to see plenty others wielding Sidearms early into this instance of Iron Banner as a result.

40 Zones captured

15 Super final blows

15 Sidearm final blows

Step 5: A Finely Tuned Instrument

Having completed the previous step, all that remains is to catch up with Lord Saladin. Return to the Tower, speak with Saladin, and the final step of the Season 15 quest will be automatically ticked off.

From here, you’re able to access Iron Banner Bounties and earn yourself some Pinnacle Gear.

Destiny 2 Season 15 Iron Banner: Bounties & Rewards

With the initial questline now in the books, you’re able to access Bounties and claim some powerful rewards.

Bounties are consistently rotating in the Iron Banner though an initial set will award four pieces of Pinnacle Gear in total. Almost every Bounty tasks you with claiming kills in one way or another.

Pinnacle drops can award exclusive Iron Banner loot as usual, with a new set of Legendary Gear up for grabs in Season 15.

Peacebond – Legendary Sidearm

Forge’s Pledge – Legendary Pulse Rifle

Riiswalker – Legendary Shotgun

Occluded Finality – Legendary Sniper Rifle

Iron Forerunner Armor Set

Grinding Iron Banner certainly has its perks so be sure to get through the questline and claim every reward possible.