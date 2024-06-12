Destiny 2 Scout Rifle delivers the cowboy fantasy players have wanted for years

A new Scout Rifle was added to Destiny 2 Episode One: Echoes as part of its seasonal content, and it looks to be the first of its type that’s worth using in PvE.

Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles have always had a difficult time in PvE. While Prophet and Dead Man’s Tale are useful in PvP, they have proven impractical for PvE. The slow fire rate and constant reloading are not a good combination for DPS.

However, Episode One: Echoes released Timeworn Wayfarer, a new Solar Scout Rifle that is fantastic in PvE. Although its slow 120 RPM fire rate is still an issue, this Scout Rifle’s stacked perk pool more than makes up for that.

Here’s the Timeworn Wayfarer god roll you’ll want to farm and craft:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Column Three: Heal Clip/Dual Loader

Column Four: Incandescent

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Bungie Timeworn Wayfarer is acquired by focusing Echo Engrams in the HELM.

The standout perk on Timeworn Wayfarer is Heal Clip, which grants Cure on every reload following a Final Blow. This is strong on most weapons, but especially powerful on Timeworn Wayfarer. A single reload with this Scout Rifle is almost instant, allowing you to activate Heal Clip at will.

Alternatively, Dual Loader cuts time spent reloading in half by doubling how many rounds are reloaded each time. This perk was buffed in Season 23 to no longer have any downsides, making it a great option on weapons that need constant reloading like Timeworn Wayfarer.

In Column Four, Incandescent is the obvious choice, giving this Solar Scout Rifle potential as an add clear weapon. It can also be used to activate meta Solar Fragments like Ember of Searing and Ember of Ashes. Those using Ember of Ashes will want to upgrade to Enhanced Incandescent for the additional Scorch Stacks it provides.

Timeworn Wayfarer is by no means the only Solar Primary Weapon that features in the PvE Meta right now. The likes of Heliocentric QSc, No Hesitation, and Zaouli’s Bane all see significant use, with each providing unique benefits.