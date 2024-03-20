Destiny 2 Rocket Launcher remains DPS king despite mid-season changes

Despite buffs to several other weapon types in the mid-season update, a fan-favorite Heavy weapon has remained the best DPS weapon in Destiny 2.

The undoubtedly meta Crux Termination IV has remained the best DPS weapon in Destiny 2 despite mid-season changes seeing several other weapon types buffed, including other Rocket Launcher frames and Heavy Grenade Launchers.

Prevalent Destiny 2 content creator Aztecross tested the DPS of various weapons with Crux Termination IV included. The Arc Rocket Launcher topped the charts reaching 1,171,466 damage in a single rotation against The Templar.

Not only was this considerably more than any other weapon tested but it was also much easier to achieve. While other top-tier options require perks like Bait and Switch or Cascade Point to be triggered, Crux Termination IV is easier to use and can be mastered in a matter of minutes.

A big advantage of the Arc Heavy weapon is that it gets access to Slideshot, a perk that is especially strong on Rocket Launchers letting you quickly reload them by sliding. Simply shoot and then slide after each shot to reload immediately. Repeat this process to reach some of the most impressive DPS numbers possible without the need for complicated rotations.

For some encounters, it’s even viable to switch the typical PvE God Roll of Slideshot + Explosive Light for Slideshot + Surrounded. This provides a 40% damage boost resulting in DPS numbers that completely outclass everything else in the game.

Unfortunately, most Destiny 2 players won’t be able to acquire this specific roll. Crux Termination IV can only be earned as a world drop like the equally meta Ros Arago IV. Both getting a Crux Termination IV and having the right perks on it is unlikely so until it becomes more accessible competitors like Apex Predator and Cold Comfort will be favored.