Destiny 2 2025 Roadmap explained: Episode Heresy, Apollo & Behemoth expansions, more
Destiny 2 enters uncharted territory in 2025 with an entirely new content delivery model designed to reduce downtime between updates and alleviate the workload of massive annual expansions.
This bold direction for the long-running looter shooter kicks off in the middle of 2025. Codename Frontiers encompasses two expansions, Apollo and Behemoth, scheduled for summer and winter 2025 respectively.
Bungie hasn’t definitively outlined how these two add-ons will define Destiny 2’s future after The Final Shape, leading to unease among the community about the game’s future amid a shrinking player population.
However, the developer has provided the broad strokes of what to expect over the next 12 months and beyond, and we’ve collated everything to give you a birds-eye view of everything that’s known so far, starting with the third and final Episode, Heresy.
What’s Destiny 2’s next Major update?
Episode Revenant Act 3 is Destiny 2’s next major update, arriving January 7, 2025, alongside Weekly Reset. See our hub for more information on everything coming with Revenant’s finale, including Exotic Mission Kell’s Fall new Exotic Shotgun, Slayer’s Fang.
Episode Heresy (February 4)
Episode Heresy is the third and final Episode to follow Echoes and Revenant and begins with weekly reset on February 4.
While information on gameplay additions is slim, Bungie has confirmed that Heresy will mark the return of the Dreadnaught from the original Destiny’s Taken King expansion.
Whether Oryx’s flagship will once again be an explorable Patrol Zone or if it will include the popular Court of Oryx activity isn’t known, but Guardians can expect the usual seasonal features as well as some new additions, including the Heretical Arsenal.
First mentioned in Bungie’s end-of-year blog post. These weapons are expected to follow a similar format to Into the Light’s BRAVE weapons, though no specifics have been shared beyond the studio promising that it “Will be clear when they hit your inventory that they’re worth inspecting.”
See below for a summary of what’s known to be included in Episode Heresy so far.
- Seasonal weapons
- Hive-themed armor
- Heretical Arsenal
- New Dungeon
- Seasonal activities
Codename Frontiers
Codename Frontiers is the umbrella term for Destiny 2’s two 2025 expansions, Apollo and Behemoth.
Both updates will include a refreshed approach to story content, including unconventional campaigns, one of which Bungie has likened to a nonlinear, Metroidvania-style experience. Each expansion will be split into two “Major Updates,” spread across their respective durations.
While each expansion will largely follow a similar format regarding what they add, there are some caveats. Raids and Dungeons, for example, will alternate, with the first expansion of every year adding the former and the second, the latter.
Content will fall under one of three categories during the course of Frontiers, broken down as follows:
Expansion
- New Stories
- New Locations
- New Missions
- New Weapons
- New Gear
- New Raids and Dungeons
Seasonal Update
- New and Reprised Activities
- New Gear and Artifact Mods
- New Modifiers and Challenges
- New Sandbox Meta
- New Events
Rewards Pass
- Exotic Weapon & Ornament
- Legendary Weapon and Armor Ornaments
- Gear Upgrade Resources
- Cosmetics and More
Apollo Expansion (summer 2025)
Per Bungie, Apollo’s story will take place over “dozens of threads you’ll explore and discover” in a nonlinear fashion.
This contrasts previous annual expansions like Lightfall or The Final Shape, which present a non-diverging, traditional mission-based story. Any story branches players miss on their first playthrough of Apollo can be revisited at their discretion.
Apollo will run from summer to fall and be split into two major updates, Arsenal and Surge. To extend the longevity of Apollo’s Raid, one of these updates will add new challenges and rewards to earn from the six-player activity, likely not dissimilar to existing Raids.
Behemoth Expansion (winter 2025)
As it’s not due until the end of 2025, little is known about Behemoth other than it will once again feature a non-traditional campaign and include a new Dungeon as its endgame activity with revamped rewards.
Beginning with Behemoth, Dungeons will no longer be tied to separately purchased Dungeon Keys and will feature expanded rewards, including full weapon and armor sets to maintain parity with Raids.
What’s after Frontiers?
Bungie hasn’t specified what comes after Frontiers. As Behemoth is scheduled to run until spring 2026, there likely won’t be any indication of what will follow the 2025’s second expansion until later in the year. We’ll update this and all of the sections above with new information as and when it drops.
To stay up to date on Destiny 2's ever-evolving meta, check out our updated tier list of the best Exotics you should be using in the current sandbox.