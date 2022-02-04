Destiny 2 set to rework every Legendary weapon in huge Witch Queen overhaul

Bungie is set to change every single Legendary weapon in Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen update as a new Origin Trait system adds a new layer of depth to the game’s growing arsenal.

Every single Legendary weapon in Destiny 2 is about to change. With the arrival of The Witch Queen expansion comes a brand new system to fine-tune the weapon collecting experience.

Beyond random weapon rolls and even the new weapon crafting system, another element is being thrown in the mix. Soon, all Legendary weapon drops will come with an Origin Trait to further impact the gun’s power.

Before the Season 16 update rolls around with the new changes, here’s what you need to know about Legendaries moving forward in Destiny 2.

Every purple drop you encounter after February 22 will be different from what you know now. Whether it’s a classic weapon dropping again or a brand new Legendary, expect to see an Origin Trait baked in.

This new feature brings yet another upgrade to weapons of this tier. Some Traits provide better reload speeds and stability buffs while others can even regenerate health upon final blows.

14 unique Origin Traits are set to launch with The Witch Queen content drop, but that’s just the start. Each seasonal update is expected to bring three additional Origin Traits to keep things fresh.

Rather than being a completely random system, Guardians do have some control over what particular Origin Traits they may find on various weapons. It all comes down to the ‘source’ of the Legendary drop, devs explained in a February 3 announcement.

If you’re grinding Nightfall Strikes, Legendary drops will come with Nightfall-specific Origin Traits. This logic applies across the board for all sorts of activities.

Trials, Iron Banner, and eventually Raids, Dungeons, and seasonal events too will all buff Legendary drops in their own unique ways.

For the time being, any existing Legendary weapons in your vault will remain as they are. Origin Traits won’t be retroactively applied.

However, Bungie appears open to expanding this system down the line. Whenever classic weapons are “refreshed,” expect to see “a new Origin Trait at the same time.”

Below is a full look at every Origin Trait we know of thus far.