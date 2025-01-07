Destiny 2 Revenant Act 3’s new Scout Rifle has 2 god rolls worth coming back for

With player numbers at an all-time low for Destiny 2 during Episode Revenant, the season has proven to be one of the least popular, but Act 3 gives ample reason to log in before Episode Heresy in February.

In addition to new Exotic Mission Kell’s Fall – introducing Slayer’s Fang – two new seasonal weapons join the sandbox, and one of them has an incredible perk pool.

Red Tape, a Lightweight archetype Stasis Scout Rifle, is guaranteed to shine in PvE and PvP with the right rolls, boasting huge synergy with Revenant’s Artifact and access to multiple best-in-slot options for Crucible, respectively. Here are the god rolls you’ll want to be on the lookout for while farming Tomb of Elders and Onslaught Salvation.

Red Tape god rolls – Meta analysis

PvE god roll PvP god roll Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Flared Magwell/Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Rimestealer

Perk 2: Headstone

Masterwork: Stability Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Lone Wolf/Keep Away

Perk 2: Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Range

Requiring no endorsement after swiftly being established as one of the best perk combinations in Revenant, Rimestealer and Headstone is the roll you’ll want for PvE.

The gameplay loop of generating Stasis crystals from precision kills with Headstone and then translating subsequent shatters into Frost Armor stacks with Rimestealer is a potent combo further enhanced with seasonal perks such as One With Frost and Hail the Storm.

Red Tape’s Range and Stability aren’t the best, so you’ll want to account for these with the remaining perks and Masterwork. Arrowhead Brake paired with Flared Magwell or Tactical Mag will provide the best bang for your buck, granting boosts to several stats.

Red Tape has an incredible perk pool for PvE and PvP.

Standard for PvP, you’ll want to optimize Range as much as possible with Accurized Rounds and Corkscrew Rifling. For Basic Traits, Explosive Payload is the best-in-slot option for the second column, while you’ve got the choice between Lone Wolf and Keep Away for the first.

As a Scout Rifle, Red Tape’s naturally going to proc the bonus reload speed, range, and accuracy Keep Away provides when enemies aren’t nearby. However, Lightweight Scouts adapt well to an aggressive playstyle where Lone Wolf is most effective. If able, try both and see which suits your needs best.

To increase your chances of getting Red Tape’s most desirable rolls, Tonics specifically targeting Revenant’s seasonal weapons will be your best bet. See our guide for more information.