Destiny 2 Revenant Act 3: Release date, Kell’s Fall Exotic mission, more

The third and final Act of Destiny 2’s Scorn-focused season, Revenant, is just around the corner, bringing with it several new features.

The main draw this time around is Kell’s Fall, an Exotic mission that, like Echoes’ Encore did for Choir of One, is likely designed to be replayed to unlock the Catalyst and additional intrinsic perks for the new Exotic Shotgun, Slayer’s Fang.

In addition to the above, more Tonics and Artifact mods are par for the course and a new special quest from the Drifter and Eris Morn boasts huge rewards.

Revenant Act 3 will be released on January 7 with the weekly reset, per Destiny 2’s in-game schedule for the season, and run until February 4, 2025, when it will end and be replaced with Episode Heresy.

Weekly reset takes place at 9 AM PT, 5 PM GMT, and noon EST.

Revenant Act 3 weapons

So far in Episodes, every Act has introduced new seasonal weapons into the meta. Bungie hasn’t revealed what these will be for Act 3, but we’ll update this section as and when more details surface.

Check out our breakdown of every weapon introduced in Revenant so far for more information.

Kell’s Fall – Exotic Mission

As was the case for Episode Echoes, Revenant’s final act will introduce a new Exotic mission in the form of Kell’s Fall.

While Bungie hasn’t specified what the activity will entail from a narrative standpoint, expect plenty of puzzles to solve, secrets to find and rewards to earn, including Slayer’s Fang, an Exotic Shotgun with several unique properties.

Slayer’s Fang – Exotic Shotgun

Dexerto Exotic Shotgun Slayer’s Fang will be obtained from Kell’s Fall.

Slayer’s Fang is a Void Shotgun with a wildly unconventional set of perks. Nightsworn Sight grants the user Truesight (see opponents through walls and solid objects) after defeating targets, also weakening them.

Heart Piercer, on the other hand, modifies the Shotgun’s usual pellet spread, causing them to shatter into multiple submunitions on impact. Slayer’s Fang also includes the built-in ability to stun Overload Champions.

For more information, check out our overview of every new Exotic in Episode Revenant.

Past is Prologue

Leaked earlier in December, Past is Prologue is a special quest involving the Drifter and Eris Morn, requiring the completion of several objectives to earn Bento tokens. These will be exchangeable for various rewards, including Adept weapons, Mementos, and crafting materials.

Per Bungie’s End of 2024 developer update, Past is Prologue is scheduled to drop in the “final weeks of Revenant.”

For all the rewards up for grabs, check out our original coverage of the leak.

Artifact Mods

Guardians can expect the final expansion to Revenant’s Artifact to come with Act 3. We don’t know what these are just yet, but considering the season’s emphasis on buffing Stasis and Arc subclasses, expect additional mods augmenting them further.

For more information, see our overview of every mod and the best ones to unlock.

Exotic Tonics

Bungie first revealed Exotic Tonics in its initial Revenant livestream.

First revealed during Bungie’s initial Revenant preview livestream, Exotic Tonics are expected to drop with Act 3. Granting the same drop rate boosts as their existing Legendary counterparts just with a longer duration is a likely function.

Still, seeing them do something special befitting their rarity label would be great, especially considering the issues and criticisms Tonics have faced since their debut.

That’s everything we know about Revenant Act 3 so far, but we’ll be updating this article with further details as and when Bungie shares them. In the meantime, check out our coverage of Destiny 2’s meta-defining The Dawning weapons, including Mistral Lift and Stay Frosty.