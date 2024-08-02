Destiny 2 report hints at smaller “content packs” moving forward & Guardians are terrified

A new report for Destiny 2 has hinted that the game will replace its current content drops with smaller “content packs” moving forward after 17% of Bungie staff were laid off, leaving Guardians terrified for the future of the looter shooter.

The future of Destiny 2 is currently up in the air after developers Bungie reported that 17% of its staff were laid off. The news shocked the player base, with many riled up asking CEO Pete Parsons to step down from his role at the company.

For Destiny 2 players, the hits don’t stop there, as a new report has pointed to the cancellation of Destiny 3, or what could have been D3 in the form of its associated spinoff titled Payback. This essentially leaves the player base with just Destiny 2 and its predecessor.

However, another new report has suggested that Destiny 2 isn’t safe from the changes as well, as it’s hinted that content going forward in the looter shooter will be significantly downgraded.

Bungie The heavy-hitting news comes right after the success of The Final Shape in Destiny 2.

The report, made by credible insider Jeff Grubb, claimed that Destiny 2 will be making a departure from the larger expansions we’ve come to know. Instead, the looter shooter will allegedly see smaller pieces of content, internally referred to as “content packs”, which will be far more streamlined and less intensive for the developers.

“When it comes to Destiny 2, the expectation internally is that the future content will be lighter, smaller, to take less time than what The Final Shape did, and require fewer people,” Grubb explained on Game Mess Morning.

According to further leaks from the Destiny 2 leaks Discord server, this will take the form of two DLCs and two seasons per year, each of which lasts six months. There won’t be any more week-to-week story, instead a single introductory mission explaining the season.

The seasonal loop will still have activities that you need to complete, which will earn you seasonal gear to use during the Rally Event. This new event will happen twice each season, and you’ll only be able to use seasonal weapons and armor during them.

This will be a week-long event that will showcase new activities, including a ramped-up version of the seasonal activity with better rewards.

As you can expect, the news has left the player base terrified for the future with many claiming the title is just “dead”.

“The beginning of the end. Been a fun 10 years,” one player announced.

“I try to be optimistic, but it’s not looking good at all,” another agreed.

It’s worth noting that Bungie has not yet confirmed any of these leaks, so take them with a grain of salt.