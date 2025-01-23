Destiny 2’s next Competitive weapon is BXR-55 Battler but better in every way

BXR-55 Battler was first released in August 2021, and almost four years later, Destiny 2 is finally getting its second-ever weapon that shares its signature archetype.

What makes BXR-55 Battler so unique is its Legacy PR-55 Frame, which offers a fast fire rate with increased accuracy, stability, and hip-fire. It has remained exclusive to this Solar Pulse Rifle for years, serving as a tribute to the iconic Battle Rifle from Halo.

However, Episode Heresy is changing this, with next season’s featured Competitive weapon being just the second to use this frame – Redrix’s Estoc.

Revealed in Bungie’s Crucible preview that also outlined the upcoming Trials of Osiris revamp, this Stasis Pulse Rifle looks incredible and could easily replace your existing BXR-55 Battler god roll, with it getting access to these perks:

Perk 1: Encore, Lone Wolf, Perpetual Motion, Zen Moment, Offhand Strike, Rimestealer, Demolitionist

Encore, Lone Wolf, Perpetual Motion, Zen Moment, Offhand Strike, Rimestealer, Demolitionist Perk 2: Desperate Measures, Sword Logic, Desperado, Headseeker, Rapid Hit, Kill Clip, Headstone

There are a lot of great options to pick from, but there’s one roll that stands out and could very well take over the PvP meta in the near future.

Redrix’s Estoc PvP god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Zen Moment

Zen Moment Perk 2: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Dexerto It might be time to finally retire your BXR-55 Battler god roll after 10 seasons.

When Redrix’s Estoc is released, you’ll want to farm a Zen Moment + Headseeker roll from Competitive to make the most of it. This combination is incredible in PvP, as the former reduces flinch and recoil while the latter makes hitting the weapon’s optimal TTK much easier by increasing precision damage.

Given how accurate this archetype is already, being able to add meta perks like this is incredible. For comparison, BXR-55 Battler only gets access to the likes of Perpetual Motion, Outlaw, and Kill Clip. These are solid options but are completely outclassed by what Redrix’s Estoc has to offer.

Even beyond our recommended PvP god roll, the Stasis Pulse Rifle also gets Lone Wolf in column one and Rapid Hit in column two. There are so many good options on this newcomer that it’s hard to see its predecessor remaining relevant for much longer, at least in PvP.

For those of you who are more interested in PvE, both BXR-55 Battler and Redrix’s Estoc will be great options for Solar and Stasis, respectively. Solar mains can use the classic Demolitionist + Incandescent roll on BXR-55, and Redrix’s Estoc rolls the ever-reliable Rimestealer + Headstone combination, making it a direct competitor to Stay Frosty.