Destiny 2 raid Wrath of the Machine’s chances of returning look bleak

Bungie released their plans for raids in Destiny 2 in 2025, but a lack of mention for Wrath of the Machine has led to further dwindling of any hopes for its return.

Wrath of the Machine was originally released on September 23, 2016, as part of vanilla Destiny’s last expansion, Rise of Iron. From a chaotic World’s first run to Datto and its team figuring out the World’s First Outbreak Prime, this raid holds a special place in the hearts of Destiny fans. As such, they have been asking for it to be reprised for a while now.

Article continues after ad

However, on September 25, 2024, Bungie announced plans for raids with Frontiers and claimed there’ll be just one raid every year that’ll be released at the very beginning. This seems like a final nail in the coffin for any chances of Wrath of the Machine returning to Destiny 2 as a reprised raid.

The developers stated that they’ll focus more on Pantheon towards the end of an expansion by adding challenges to already existing raids. This is definitely a surprise since after Vault of Glass, Crota’s End, and King’s Fall were all reprised, it only seems natural for Wrath of the Machine to return. However, the content overhaul from Bungie has seemingly pushed this raid out of their plans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say fans aren’t too happy about this either, with one claiming, “It’s incredibly weird how Bungie seemingly erases the fact Rise of Iron was an expansion with a raid,” while another user chimed in, “So we can stop with the yearly leak’s of Wrath of the Machine coming back now, right?”

Content creator Skarrow9 claimed, “Also, if we don’t get Wrath this year, it kind of seems like we just aren’t ever getting it.” This is a valid point, as Bungie still hasn’t stated anything clearly on what they plan to do with the rest of The Final Shape DLC.

Article continues after ad

The only hope for fans ever receiving a reprised Wrath of the Machine will be before Frontiers launches next year. However, the dead silence from Bungie is worrying as the community continues to lose its positive outlook and hopeful attitude with every passing day.

Article continues after ad

If past expansions are anything to go by, then Destiny 2 should get two new raids and dungeons before Frontiers. Until now, only one raid has been released as part of The Final Shape, Salvation’s Edge. While that raid was a blockbuster, the content that has followed has left many players wanting more.