Destiny 2 Raid Exotic’s “huge” hidden perk makes it even better

Destiny 2 players have discovered the existence of a hidden perk on a popular Raid Exotic introduced in The Final Shape.

Euphony, the headline Exotic drop from Salvation’s Edge, is a Linear Fusion Rifle that boasts several special traits that help it stand out. Namely, it’s a Kinetic weapon that uses Special ammo and therefore, unlike most LFRs, is equipped in the top slot rather than the Power slot.

Discussing the gun’s undocumented seventh perk on Reddit, one user pointed out the oddity, “Euphony has a hidden perk. Hatchling! Every precision kill creates a single Threadling.”

They continued, “This is on top of the Unwound perk which states that it creates Threadlings on sustained damage. These two perks work together, meaning that if your sustained damage also ends with a precision final blow, you’ll create one more Threadling than you typically would.”

Article continues after ad

For context, all of the listed perks for Euphony are as follows, with Threadling not included:

Article continues after ad

Arrowhead Brake – +21 Recoil, +10 Handling

Particle Repeater – +10 Stability

+10 Stability Unwound – Dealing sustained damage with this weapon spawns Threadlings at your target’s location.

Spindle – Threadling damage increases this weapon’s damage.

Short-Action Stock – +15 Handling

“Oh sh*t that’s huge! I never noticed that! I gotta go try it out again,” read one excitable response, while another said they had already suspected Hatchling was present, “I figured it had a hidden perk when it sh*t out four Threadlings from one kill on a red bar.”

Euphony has proven to be a strong weapon for Strand builds, and especially Warlocks who can capitalize on Threadling synergy to a greater degree than Hunters or Titans.

Hatchling changes the gameplay loop for anyone already using the weapon, and players should now be going for precision kills where possible. While both rapid and precision final blows proc the perk, Euphony being an LFR means you’ll want to prioritize the latter to maximize damage output.

Article continues after ad

If you’re yet to hit the jackpot with Salvation’s Edge’s rarest drop, there are plenty of other alternatives for Strand builds and the wider meta. Grown tired of using The Call? Check out our breakdown of the best meta guns in The Final Shape.