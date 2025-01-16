Destiny 2 PvP players rejoice as exploiters are banned by Bungie

With Destiny 2’s player count dwindling, and those sticking with it calling for Bungie to fix the game, the looter shooter’s developer has finally delivered something promising.

While 2025 will see a roadmap shakeup, it appears Bungie is ensuring some nefarious players won’t see the upcoming ‘Frontiers’ expansions as the developer has handed out a series of bans in the last 24 hours targeted at cheaters.

“This week, we have banned a large number of accounts that were breaking our Terms of Service, either by cheating or through violations of our Code of Conduct,” Bungie posted on X/Twitter.

Offering further insight, they continued, “Additionally, we are investigating an exploit involving the use of an external tool that’s circumventing our in-game Bungie Name filters. We are banning accounts engaging in this conduct and actively working towards a solution to prevent names that break our Code of Conduct from being exposed to our players.”

The team has promised to provide updates in the future and linked to a Bungie Help article for anyone affected to help you better understand the criteria behind who gets banned.

PvP mains are ecstatic about the bans

Understandably, the Destiny 2 community is taking the news particularly well, as news of the bans was shared on Reddit.

Relieved to have finally gotten some positive news during a rough period for the looter shooter, OP expressed, “Just what we needed some actually good news. This is the right step.”

This post has received well over 2,000 upvotes as of writing, and numerous comments expressed support for the bans. One such user replied, “This is great news,” while another said, “RIPBOZO. Let justice be served.”

“Hey that’s great news! Finally i can check out Trials ag–…aaaaaand they’re back,” a different user joked, but it’s clear this is a good start at rebuilding the sense of community that Destiny has arguably started to lose in recent months.

As to why Bungie is taking action now, quite a few Guardians hypothesized that the smaller player base may play a role: “Guess the population being so low really let them see the cheaters more easily,” which might be true, but there’s no hard evidence to suggest so.

With so many cheaters being banned, this is a great time to get involved in PvP, so be sure to check out why SMGs are well worth a look again, as well as the Iron Banner schedule that’s currently live.