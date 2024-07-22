Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle is the Outbreak replacement Hunters need to craft

Destiny 2’s Hunter population has had a tough choice to make in the game’s current PvE meta thanks to big damage buffs awarded to Pulse Rifles in The Final Shape.

The tried and true Still Hunt/Celestial Nighthawk combo means Cayde-6’s disciples don’t have the luxury of using Outbreak Perfected, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely out of options.

In fact, the weapon type has an incredibly potent Legendary option begging to fill the primary slot for Hunters.

Originally introduced in Forsaken’s Last Wish Raid and subsequently made craftable in Season of the Deep, Chattering Bone’s access to a stacked perk pool has made it a must-have for Episode: Echoes.

Best Chattering Bone roll for PvE

The best perks for Chattering Bone in PvE are:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling or Arrowhead Break

Corkscrew Rifling or Arrowhead Break Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Outlaw

Outlaw Perk 2: Rampage

Rampage Masterwork: Reload Speed or Range

While not the auto-pick combo it once was, the synergistic nature of Outlaw and Rampage here is still going to offer the best bang for your buck for primary weapon damage.

Ricochet Rounds offer a welcome bump to Range and Stability, while barrel choice largely comes down to personal preference. If you want even more long-distance reliability, Corkscrew Rifling is the way to go. If, on the other hand, you prefer your weapons to feel snappier and more lightweight, Arrowhead Break’s +30 Handling bonus is your best shout.

Masterwork options again come down to individual preference. If you have Chattering Bone’s Pattern, play around with Reload Speed and Range to see which better suits your playstyle.

While it can’t be a replacement for Outbreak Perfected owing to its status as an Energy weapon, Hunters looking for alternative builds should try out Episode: Echoes Act 2’s Corrasion for its terrific melee-oriented perks.