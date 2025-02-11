Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle is Graviton Lance in disguise and you need to farm it

The new season of Destiny 2 got underway last week, yet a lot of players have yet to discover what looks to be the best weapon added in Episode Heresy.

Available from Crucible activities or focusing at Lord Shaxx, Joxer’s Longsword is a sensational Pulse Rifle that is currently the strongest Void primary for those who want to avoid wasting their Exotic slot.

Not only does this new weapon utilize a Heavy Burst frame, which is the best archetype for primary ammo DPS in PvE, but it also has a stacked perk pool with over 140 combinations.

One of these combinations is especially strong, transforming Joxer’s Longsword into a legendary version of Graviton Lance that dominates when used with a Void build.

Joxer’s Longsword god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Dragonfly

Dragonfly Perk 2: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Masterwork: Stability/Reload Speed

Being able to roll both Dragonfly and Destabilizing Rounds on the same weapon is incredible, with the former producing a big explosion and the latter following that up with another even bigger explosion.

This double explosion combo is unbelievably good for add-clear, allowing Joxer’s Longsword to outperform almost every other legendary weapon in this role. Also, Destabilizing Rounds was buffed in Episode Heresy to have a shorter cooldown and grant the Volatile Rounds buff, allowing it to outshine Incandescent.

To be clear, this isn’t the first weapon to get access to both of these perks. Others like Age-Old Bond, Word of Crota, and Nessa’s Oblation can get the same roll, but these use archetypes that aren’t ideal. In the cases of Age-Old Bond and Word of Crota, they lack DPS, and for Nessa’s Oblation, nobody wants to use a Slug Shotgun for add-clear.

In contrast, Heavy Burst Pulse Rifles are absolutely meta right now and closely mimic the performance of Graviton Lance. That’s especially true for Joxer’s Longsword, as it’s a Void weapon that has incredible range and triggers detonations, exactly like its Exotic counterpart.

This effect can be further enhanced with the artifact perks Volatile Marksman, Maligned Harvest, and Void Flux. With all of these active, you’ll be able to maintain constant Volatile Rounds and Weaken enemies, increasing damage from all sources by 15%.

Joxer’s Longsword is fantastic, but it’s far from the only weapon you’ll want to try out in Heresy. The new episode added lots of top-tier guns, including a Rocket Launcher that has replaced Apex Predator and an underdog Exotic that makes beating raid bosses comically easy.