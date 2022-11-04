Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade.

The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.

Sony later rectified the issue with a system software update that made details about the playable version more readily visible.

However, a number of Destiny 2 players on PS5 have yet to make the switch to next-gen.

Bungie advises Destiny 2 fans on PS5 to use the free upgrade

Destiny 2 developers deployed a free next-gen update on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles in late 2020. The upgrade added load time improvements, 60fps, 4K resolution, and FOV slider support.

For some reason, though, not all of the title’s PS5 players have taken advantage of these enhancements. And, apparently, there are so many PS5 users still booting up the PS4 iteration that Bungie felt the need to issue a PSA.

In the latest “This Week at Bungie” post, the studio said a “notable number” of PS5 owners continue to play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 on their current-gen hardware.

Bungie

The development team, thus, wanted to remind fans that Destiny 2’s PS5 upgrade offers a much better experience. In addition, the post links to a PlayStation support page that explains how to upgrade eligible PS4 titles to their PS5 counterparts.

Players need only to hover over the Destiny 2 icon on PS5, hit the “Options” button, go to “View Game,” and then open the menu portal in the PS Store. Yet another menu screen will offer selections that cover both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the shooter.

Hopefully, more PS5 users will soon see all that they’ve been missing for the last couple of years.