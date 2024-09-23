Destiny 2 Prismatic Titan build is god-mode for solo players

Destiny 2’s Titan population can finally rejoice, as a potent build using The Final Shape’s versatile Prismatic subclass has proven the class hasn’t been relegated entirely to the doldrums.

With Warlocks and Hunters dominating PvE and PvP respectively with numerous incredible builds, Destiny 2’s resident tank has fallen by the wayside somewhat in the meta. Players have repeatedly called for buffs and Bungie aims to deliver exactly that when Episode Revenant launches.

Still, until then, this so-called Electrifying Assassin setup should serve as a terrific stopgap. Demoed in a video published September 22, content creator Azetecross reached Wave 22 of Onslaught solo with the loadout, only scarcely failing due to missing a time-based objective.

So, how does it all work? Per the build’s loadout on Mobalytics, you’ll want the following Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments:

Abilities

Thrust

Catapult Lift

Frenzied Blade

Shackle Grenade

Aspects

Consecration

Knockout

Fragments

Facet of Honor

Facet of Dawn

Facet of Protection

Facet of Ruin

Facet of Purpose

Due to the damage resistance and dual-element grenade offered by Transcendence, building and maintaining the Prismatic-exclusive resource is your key objective here. Khvostov 7G-0X is the best primary and Exotic to use due to its ability to quickly build Transcendance and generate plentiful Orbs of Power as an add-clear monster.

Wild Style is used primarily with Disorient Grenades to immobilize large groups of enemies and make landing Consecration easier. As it’s considered a melee ability, each use of Consecration will proc Knockout, triggering Solar Ignitions and Amplified on kills. The latter Aspect will also heal a portion of health on kill, providing much-needed sustain.

To bolster your utility further, using an Exotic class item with Spirit of Assassin and Spirit of Contact will grant invisibility and Jolt enemies after powered melee kills. While healing is provided through Knockout, it’s not always enough to negate incoming damage, so you may find yourself relying on Spirit of Assassin to disengage and recuperate.

