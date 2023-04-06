Destiny 2 players will soon be able to choose exotic rewards in Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed they’ll be implementing new ways to obtain exotics in Lightfall through the upcoming Season of the Deep.

Exotics are by far some of the most important pieces of equipment a player can obtain in Destiny 2. Whilst limited to one exotic armor piece and one weapon, their powerful effects can often be the foundation of builds for many.

As the name implies, however, exotics are exceedingly rare, making them difficult to obtain and farm for. One such method Bungie has put in place is through Solo Master/ Legend Lost Sectors, which has the chance to drop one at the end of completion. However, this grindy way of gaining exotics has left a lot to be desired from the player base, but Bungie is looking to change that.

Article continues after ad

Bungie announced in a recent blog post that they’d be making larger changes to how players can obtain exotics moving forward, opening up more methods to farm and receive newer ones.

Destiny 2 has already implemented smaller buffs to the Lost Sector drop rate of exotics but is now looking to add an additional source of exotic gain through the Vex Strike Force event on Neomuna. The Vex Strike Force event is a rare public event that spawns on Neomuna in the current Vex Incursion Zone.

Article continues after ad

Bungie The Vex Strike Force Public Event will drop exotics as a reward in the near future.

Bungie has stated that in an upcoming update, “The Vex Strike Force event will drop a new piece of Exotic armor if you have any left to collect, on a knockout list, with no slot limits like Lost Sectors have.” This means that players looking to complete their collection of exotics can partake in these events until they’re happy. Players who have completed their collection of exotics will receive a random Exotic roll.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Exotic Focusing coming in Season of the Deep

Bungie also revealed that Exotic Focusing would be coming in Season 21. All exotic engrams except for those dropped in Lost Sectors, Vex Strike Force and Nightfalls will no longer auto-decrypt. These exotics will sit in a player’s inventory until they head to Rahool and are given 3 different options.

Article continues after ad

Players can still choose to outright decrypt the engram, granting them a completely random exotic.

Bungie Advanced Decryption allows players to focus to a specific expansion.

Alternatively, players can look to focus an engram to a specific expansion release, players can also gain the seasonal release exotics in the yearly entitlement. Known as Advanced Decrptyion, this focusing method will cost one Exotic engram, one Ascendant Shard, and 30,000 Glimmer.

Bungie Precision Decryption will allow players to focus a direct exotic of their choice.

Players can also look to focus an engram to the specific exotic they want, Precision Decryption will allow the player to directly focus whatever Exotic armor you want. This method is a bit more expensive, however, costing one Exotic engram, three Ascendant Shards, 60,000 Glimmer, and one Exotic Cipher. Bungie has noted that they’ll be raising the Exotic Cipher limit to five come Season 21 to account for this change.