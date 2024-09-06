Destiny 2 players want Bungie to “sunset” the Transmog system

Transmog is a system in Destiny 2 that allows you to convert any armor into cosmetic items, but a flaw in its design has players calling for it to be overhauled or sunset entirely.

Transmog was first introduced to Bungie’s looter shooter in Season 14. It requires users to pick up bounties, finish them to get a Synthcord, and then submit it at the Loom in the Tower to get a Synthweave. You need one Synthweave to Transmog one piece of armor, and you need five in total to complete a set.

The maximum number of bounties you can complete per episode is 10. This limits how many cosmetics you can create, at least without spending money. You can always buy the Transmog material from the Eververse Store if you need more, but that costs Silver.

Many players feel this is a bit restrictive, and they showcased their disappointment on the Destiny subreddit, with one of them commenting, “Transmog should be free or cost in-game currency. There’s a ton of RPGs and ARPGs that do this already.” while another user added, “The Transmog system is ridiculous and overly convoluted.”

Some players are unhappy that Bungie has tied Transmog to Silver, with one of them claiming, “I got so many armors I want to turn into ornaments. Still not spending silver on them though.”

However, other users are fine with the current system but want the number of bounties to be increased to “15 per episode” to make it less restrictive.

Fashion plays a big role in Destiny 2, but one player felt they “never have enough synth to unlock” everything, making them avoid a specific character. Since transmog only applies to individual armor and each class has unique armor, the current restrictions make it difficult to unlock cosmetics for all three classes.

There’s room for the Transmog system to be improved, with games like Monster Hunter letting users change the appearance of their characters without any additional grind. In fact, in Monster Hunter World, you earn the materials for layered armor (Transmog) by simply killing monsters and completing events.

However, Bungie hasn’t touched the Transmog system since its release, and there don’t appear to be any immediate plans to make any changes either. If it does happen and the player demands are entertained, we will update you with the information.